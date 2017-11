ORVC FALL SPORTS ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

GIRLS SOCCER 2017

2017 Ohio River Valley Conference girls soccer all-conference team, as voted by coaches. listed alphabetically:

KAYLA ADKINS SOUTHWESTERN

SABRINA ALLEN MILAN

MATTY ANDERSON SWITZERLAND CO.

KASEY BAKER RISING SUN

TAYLOR BENNING SOUTH RIPLEY

TAYLOR BRISON SOUTH RIPLEY

ALLISON BRUCE SWITZERLAND CO.

RILEY CHIPMAN RISING SUN

TAYLOR COLE SOUTHWESTERN

EMMA FOLEY SOUTHWESTERN

TORIA GOBEL MILAN

LILY PHELPS MILAN

SYDNEY PITTS RISING SUN

CALLEIGH POWELL SWITZERLAND CO.

KINSEY PRICE RISING SUN

KATE SAMPSON SOUTHWESTERN

MAGGIE SCHMIDT MILAN

2017 ORVC Tri-Champions

Milan Lady Indians

Rising Sun Lady Shiners

Southwestern Lady Rebels

ORVC Co-Mental Attitude Award

Jayden McAlister - Rising Sun

Taylor Cole - Southwestern

ORVC Tri-Coaches of the Year

Todd Gobel - Milan

Christina Rumsey - Rising Sun

Nancy Totten - Southwestern

BOYS SOCCER 2017

2017 Ohio River Valley Conference boys soccer all-conference team, as voted by coaches. listed alphabetically:

JAVIER ASIANIN-URDIOZ JAC-CEN-DEL

CHRISTIAN BALBOA SOUTHWESTERN

JAKE BOVARD RISING SUN

MITCHELL CLINE SOUTHWESTERN

LANDON COLE RISING SUN

HUNTER GRAY MILAN

AVERY HALCOMB SOUTH RIPLEY

TYLER KRAMER SOUTHWESTERN

TRENT LINVILLE JAC-CEN-DEL

JOSEPH LISLE SHAWE MEMORIAL

MATT MARTINI RISING SUN

CONNER MILES MILAN

KEEGAN MORRIS SWITZERLAND CO.

ADRIAN PEETZ JAC-CEN-DEL

JORGE RODRIGUEZ SHAWE MEMORIAL

MICHAEL SCHMITT JAC-CEN-DEL

NICK WEATHERBEE SHAWE MEMORIAL

KYLE WHITHAM SWITZERLAND CO.

2O17 ORVC Champions

Jac-Cen-Del Eagles

ORVC Mental Attitude Award

Quentin Comer - Jac-Cen-Del

ORVC Coach of the Year

Derek Jones - Jac-Cen-Del