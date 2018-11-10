ORVC WEEKLY REPORT 10-11
OHIO RIVER VALLEY
CONFERENCE
Weekly Report Summary
September 24-29
VOLLEYBALL
Varsity Standings
ORVC Overall
Southwestern 5-0 17-10
Milan 4-1 11-11
Rising Sun 4-2 17-9
South Ripley 2-3 6-14
Shawe Mem. 2-3 7-14
Switzerland Co.1-4 3-18
Jac-Cen-Del 0-6 2-25
Reserve Standings
ORVC
Southwestern 5-0
Milan 4-1
Jac-Cen-Del 4-2
South Ripley 2-3
Rising Sun 3-3
Switzerland Co. 0-5
Shawe Mem. 0-5
Top Performers:
Shaylee Volz (JCD) 18 kills, 10 blk, 91% pass, 10 digs in 3 matches
Shai Schmeltz (JCD) 93% serve, 2 aces, 73% pass, 14 digs in 3 matches
Liz Newhart (JCD) 92% serve, 6 aces, 94% set, 2 KA’s in 3 matches
Sydney Bostic (RS) 97% serve, 10 aces, 19 digs, 96% set, 63 KA’s in 4 matches
Danyka Groover (RS) 35 kills, 12 blks in 4 matches
Kassidy Romans (RS) 100% serve, 5 aces in 4 matches
Elexah Roepke (SR) 65 kills, 92% serve, 7 aces, 87% pass, 36 digs in 4 matches
Cheyenne Caplinger (SR) 10 kills, 85% serve, 10 aces, 85% pass, 27 digs in 4 matches
Haley Gorrell (SR) 10 kills, 79% serve, ace, 85% pass, 23 digs in 4 matches
Kate Grote (SM) 56 kills, 6 blk, 84% serve, 17 aces in 3 matches
Devin Russell (SM) 93% serve, 11 aces in 3 matches
Kristen Snodgrass (SM) 96% set, 96 KA’s in 3 matches
Keely Fink (SW) 30 kills, 3 blk, 86% serve, 6 aces, 98% pass, 13 digs in 3 mtc
Abby Ralston (SW) 100% serve, 2 aces, 100% pass, 15 digs, 29 KA’s in 3 mtc
Kassey Worcester (SW) 14 kills, blk, 97% serve, 4 aces in 3 matches
Lexi Hanson (M) 22 kills, 2 blk, 89% serve, 4 aces last week
Megan Berger (M) 100% serve, 6 aces, 86% pass, 21 digs last week
Courtney Bruns (M) 90% pass, 50 digs last week
Maggie Henry (SC) 12 kills, 5 digs in 2 matches
Ally Furnish (SC) 7 kills, 2 blk, 8 KA’s in 2 matches
Delanie Swanson (SC) 6 kills, 80% serve, 4 aces, 27 KA’s in 2 matches
ORVC Volleyball
Players of the Week:
Elexah Roepke - South Ripley
Kate Grote -Shawe Memorial
CROSS COUNTRY
ORVC MEET
At Hanover College
Saturday, September 29
Girls Top Performers (All-ORVC):
Name School Time
1. Megan Cole South Ripley 19:56
2. Leah Anders Switz. Co. 20:52
3. Elyse Hunger South Ripley 21:52
4. Lauren Lundergan Shawe 22:03
5. Kayla Simon Jac-Cen-Del 22:33
6. Emily Campbell S. Ripley 22:42
7. Alyssa Brinkman Milan 22:52
8. Alisha Detmer Switz. Co. 22:59
9. Keirstan Oeffinger Switz. Co. 23:03
10. Cloey Simon Jac-Cen-Del 23:05
11. Matty Anderson Switz. Co. 23:06
12. Katie Minch South Ripley 23:26
Team Scores
1. South Ripley 35
2. Switzerland County 51
3. Jac-Cen-Del 68
4. Milan 81
5. Southwestern 103
Rising Sun NTS
Shawe Memorial NTS
Boys Top Performers (All-ORVC):
Name School Time
1. Bradley Winston Southwestern 17:22
2. Damon Hughes Jac-Cen-Del 17:53
3. Leon Kinne Shawe 18:07
4. Gavyn Mundt Southwestern 18:11
5. Bryan Avalos Shawe 18:12
6. Trevor Smith Southwestern 18:24
7. Dalton Vinup Rising Sun 18:51
8. Todd Menchhofer Jac-Cen-Del 18:57
9. Caleb Geary Southwestern 19:01
10. Garrett Demaree Switzerland Co. 19:05
11. Brandon Smith Southwestern 19:32
12. Tanner Dilk Jac-Cen-Del 19:39
Team Scores:
1. Southwestern 24
2. Jac-Cen-Del 45
3. Switzerland Co. 101*
4. Rising Sun 101
5. South Ripley 104
Shawe Memorial NTS
Milan NTS
* - won tiebreaker
BOYS SOCCER
Varsity Standings
ORVC Overall Pts.
Rising Sun 8-2-2 9-3-3 26
Jac-Cen-Del 8-3-1 10-5-1 25
Southwestern 7-1-4 10-2-4 25
Milan 7-5-0 7-6-0 21
South Ripley 3-7-2 3-9-3 11
Shawe Mem. 2-9-1 2-13-1 7
Switzerland Co. 2-10-0 2-10-0 6
3 points = Win, 1 point = Tie, 0 points = Loss
(ORVC games only)
NR – No report
Top Performers:
Joseph Lisle (SM) 31 goalie saves in 3 matches
Bryan Avalos (SM) 2 goals in 3 matches
Henry Grote (SM) 2 goals in 3 matches
Alvaro Sais (SR) goal vs. Rising Sun
Mitchell Cline (SW) goal vs. Rising Sun
Jake Bovard (RS) goal, 2 assists in 2 matches
Landon Cole (RS) 4 goals in 2 matches
ORVC Boys Soccer
Player of the Week:
Landon Cole - Rising Sun
GIRLS SOCCER
Varsity Standings
ORVC Overall Pts.
Milan 6-1-1 6-4-1 19
Switzerland Co. 3-3-2 5-6-2 11
Southwestern 3-4-1 3-6-2 10
Rising Sun 3-5-0 4-8-0 9
South Ripley 1-5-2 3-10-2 5
3 points = Win, 1 point = Tie, 0 points = Loss
(ORVC games only)
NR – No report
Top Performers:
Sydney Pitts (RS) goal, assist in 2 matches
Kinsey Price (RS) goal in 2 matches
Maggie Schmidt (M) 2 goals, assist last week
Liz Sutherlin (M) 2 goals last week
Lily Phelps (M) goal, assist last week
ORVC Girls Soccer
Player of the Week:
Maggie Schmidt - Milan