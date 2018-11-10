Home

ORVC WEEKLY REPORT 10-11

Thu, 10/11/2018 - 11:08 Ohiocounty1
Share page with AddThis

 

OHIO RIVER VALLEY

CONFERENCE

Weekly Report Summary

September 24-29


 

VOLLEYBALL


 

Varsity Standings

ORVC Overall

Southwestern 5-0 17-10

Milan 4-1 11-11

Rising Sun 4-2 17-9

South Ripley 2-3 6-14

Shawe Mem. 2-3 7-14

Switzerland Co.1-4 3-18

Jac-Cen-Del 0-6 2-25


 

Reserve Standings

ORVC

Southwestern 5-0

Milan 4-1

Jac-Cen-Del 4-2

South Ripley 2-3

Rising Sun 3-3

Switzerland Co. 0-5

Shawe Mem. 0-5


 

Top Performers:

Shaylee Volz (JCD) 18 kills, 10 blk, 91% pass, 10 digs in 3 matches

Shai Schmeltz (JCD) 93% serve, 2 aces, 73% pass, 14 digs in 3 matches

Liz Newhart (JCD) 92% serve, 6 aces, 94% set, 2 KA’s in 3 matches

Sydney Bostic (RS) 97% serve, 10 aces, 19 digs, 96% set, 63 KA’s in 4 matches

Danyka Groover (RS) 35 kills, 12 blks in 4 matches

Kassidy Romans (RS) 100% serve, 5 aces in 4 matches

Elexah Roepke (SR) 65 kills, 92% serve, 7 aces, 87% pass, 36 digs in 4 matches

Cheyenne Caplinger (SR) 10 kills, 85% serve, 10 aces, 85% pass, 27 digs in 4 matches

Haley Gorrell (SR) 10 kills, 79% serve, ace, 85% pass, 23 digs in 4 matches

Kate Grote (SM) 56 kills, 6 blk, 84% serve, 17 aces in 3 matches

Devin Russell (SM) 93% serve, 11 aces in 3 matches

Kristen Snodgrass (SM) 96% set, 96 KA’s in 3 matches

Keely Fink (SW) 30 kills, 3 blk, 86% serve, 6 aces, 98% pass, 13 digs in 3 mtc

Abby Ralston (SW) 100% serve, 2 aces, 100% pass, 15 digs, 29 KA’s in 3 mtc

Kassey Worcester (SW) 14 kills, blk, 97% serve, 4 aces in 3 matches

Lexi Hanson (M) 22 kills, 2 blk, 89% serve, 4 aces last week

Megan Berger (M) 100% serve, 6 aces, 86% pass, 21 digs last week

Courtney Bruns (M) 90% pass, 50 digs last week

Maggie Henry (SC) 12 kills, 5 digs in 2 matches

Ally Furnish (SC) 7 kills, 2 blk, 8 KA’s in 2 matches

Delanie Swanson (SC) 6 kills, 80% serve, 4 aces, 27 KA’s in 2 matches


 

ORVC Volleyball

Players of the Week:

Elexah Roepke - South Ripley

Kate Grote -Shawe Memorial


 

CROSS COUNTRY


 

ORVC MEET

At Hanover College

Saturday, September 29


 

Girls Top Performers (All-ORVC):

Name School Time

1. Megan Cole South Ripley 19:56

2. Leah Anders Switz. Co. 20:52

3. Elyse Hunger South Ripley 21:52

4. Lauren Lundergan Shawe 22:03

5. Kayla Simon Jac-Cen-Del 22:33

6. Emily Campbell S. Ripley 22:42

7. Alyssa Brinkman Milan 22:52

8. Alisha Detmer Switz. Co. 22:59

9. Keirstan Oeffinger Switz. Co. 23:03

10. Cloey Simon Jac-Cen-Del 23:05

11. Matty Anderson Switz. Co. 23:06

12. Katie Minch South Ripley 23:26


 

Team Scores

1. South Ripley 35

2. Switzerland County 51

3. Jac-Cen-Del 68

4. Milan 81

5. Southwestern 103

Rising Sun NTS

Shawe Memorial NTS

 

Boys Top Performers (All-ORVC):

Name School Time

1. Bradley Winston Southwestern 17:22

2. Damon Hughes Jac-Cen-Del 17:53

3. Leon Kinne Shawe 18:07

4. Gavyn Mundt Southwestern 18:11

5. Bryan Avalos Shawe 18:12

6. Trevor Smith Southwestern 18:24

7. Dalton Vinup Rising Sun 18:51

8. Todd Menchhofer Jac-Cen-Del 18:57

9. Caleb Geary Southwestern 19:01

10. Garrett Demaree Switzerland Co. 19:05

11. Brandon Smith Southwestern 19:32

12. Tanner Dilk Jac-Cen-Del 19:39


 

Team Scores:

1. Southwestern 24

2. Jac-Cen-Del 45

3. Switzerland Co. 101*

4. Rising Sun 101

5. South Ripley 104

Shawe Memorial NTS

Milan NTS

* - won tiebreaker


 

BOYS SOCCER


 

Varsity Standings

ORVC Overall Pts.

Rising Sun 8-2-2 9-3-3 26

Jac-Cen-Del 8-3-1 10-5-1 25

Southwestern 7-1-4 10-2-4 25

Milan 7-5-0 7-6-0 21

South Ripley 3-7-2 3-9-3 11

Shawe Mem. 2-9-1 2-13-1 7

Switzerland Co. 2-10-0 2-10-0 6


 

3 points = Win, 1 point = Tie, 0 points = Loss

(ORVC games only)

NR – No report

 

Top Performers:

Joseph Lisle (SM) 31 goalie saves in 3 matches

Bryan Avalos (SM) 2 goals in 3 matches

Henry Grote (SM) 2 goals in 3 matches

Alvaro Sais (SR) goal vs. Rising Sun

Mitchell Cline (SW) goal vs. Rising Sun

Jake Bovard (RS) goal, 2 assists in 2 matches

Landon Cole (RS) 4 goals in 2 matches


 

ORVC Boys Soccer

Player of the Week:

Landon Cole - Rising Sun


 

GIRLS SOCCER


 

Varsity Standings

ORVC Overall Pts.

Milan 6-1-1 6-4-1 19

Switzerland Co. 3-3-2 5-6-2 11

Southwestern 3-4-1 3-6-2 10

Rising Sun 3-5-0 4-8-0 9

South Ripley 1-5-2 3-10-2 5


 

3 points = Win, 1 point = Tie, 0 points = Loss

(ORVC games only)

NR – No report

 

Top Performers:

Sydney Pitts (RS) goal, assist in 2 matches

Kinsey Price (RS) goal in 2 matches

Maggie Schmidt (M) 2 goals, assist last week

Liz Sutherlin (M) 2 goals last week

Lily Phelps (M) goal, assist last week


 

ORVC Girls Soccer

Player of the Week:

Maggie Schmidt - Milan