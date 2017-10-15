ORVC WEEKLY REPORT 10-12-17

OHIO RIVER VALLEY

CONFERENCE

Weekly Report Summary

September 25-30

VOLLEYBALL

Varsity Standings

ORVC Overall

South Ripley-NR 3-0 12-7

Southwestern 4-1 4-16

Milan 3-1 8-13

Switzerland Co. 2-2 14-11

Shawe Mem. 3-2 7-16

Rising Sun 2-4 8-14

Jac-Cen-Del-NR 0-2 5-18

Reserve Standings

ORVC Milan 5-0

South Ripley 1-2

Switzerland Co. 4-0

Southwestern 4-1

Jac-Cen-Del 1-1

Rising Sun 1-5

Shawe Mem. 0-4

Top Performers:

Ellen Frede (SM) 34 kills, 15 blk, 95% serve, 12 aces in 4 matches

Megan Hesse (SM) 16 kills, 14 blk, 95% serve, 6 aces in 4 matches

Kristen Snodgrass (SM) 94% serve, 4 aces, 66 KA’s in 4 matches

Ally Furnish (SC) 30 kills, 10 blk, 100% serve, 7 aces in 5 matches

Kinley Morton (SC) 22 kills, blk, 97% serve, 10 aces in 5 matches

Ariel Oeffinger (SC) 88% serve, 7 aces in 5 matches

Keely Fink (SW) 14 kills, blk, 95% serve, 6 aces vs. South Ripley

Lakyn Wilson (SW) 96% serve, 5 aces, 27 digs in 2 matches

Abby Ralston (SW) 8 kills, 59 KA’s in 2 matches

Jordan Healy (M) 8 kills, 95% serve, 5 aces, 91% pass, 16 digs

Lexi Wert (M) 8 kills, 93% serve, ace, 86% pass, 26 digs

Baylee Yorn (M) 11 kills, 86% serve, 3 aces, 21 digs, 23 KA’s

Danyka Groover (RS) 60 kills, 22 blk, 82% pass in 4 matches

Sydney Bostic (RS) 100% serve, 6 aces, 96 digs in 4 matches

Caroline Stapleton (RS) 94% serve, 11 aces, 38 digs, 94 KA’s in 4 matches

ORVC Volleyball

Player of the Week:

Danyka Groover - Rising Sun

CROSS COUNTRY

Girls Top Performers:

ORVC MEET

Saturday, September 30

At Hanover College

All-ORVC

Name School Time

1. Leah Anders Switz, Co. 20:12

2. Megan Cole South Ripley 20:48

3. Shianna Bellingham Jac-Cen-Del 21:21

4. Kasey Baker Rising Sun 21:44

5. Elyse Hunger Jac-Cen-Del 22:30

6. Lauren Lundergan Shawe 22:50

7. Alyssa Brinkman Milan 23:13

8. Caty Battjes S’western 23:32

9. Taylor Cole S’western 23:38

10. Kaytlin Sizemore Jac-Cen-Del 23:41

11. Emma Miller Milan 23:52

12. Keirstan Oeffinger Switz. Co. 23:59

Team Scores

1. Jac-Cen-Del 42

2. Southwestern 67

3. Switzerland Co. 80

4. South Ripley 94

5. Milan 104

6. Rising Sun 131

Inc. - Shawe Memorial

Boys Top Performers:

ORVC MEET

Saturday, September 30

At Hanover College

All-ORVC

Name School Time

1. Trevor Levi Rising Sun 16:45

2. Ethan Goebel S’western 17:16

3. Bradley Winston S’western 17:27

4. Trevor Smith S’western 17:33

5. Gabriel Rankin Milan 17:50

6. Leon Kinne Shawe Mem. 17:56

7. Bryan Avalos Shawe Mem. 18:12

8. Damon Hughes Jac-Cen-Del 18:30

9. Dylan Trenkamp South Ripley 18:34

10. Caleb Geary S’western 18:43

11. Nick Koons Rising Sun 18:46

12. Dalton Vinup Rising Sun 18:49

Team Scores

1. Southwestern 35

2. Rising Sun 69

3. South Ripley 92

4. Milan 99

5. Jac-Cen-Del 104

6. Shawe Mem. 117

7. Switzerland Co. 178



BOYS SOCCER

Varsity Standings

ORVC Overall Pts.

Jac-Cen-Del 7-3-2 8-4-4 23 Southwestern 6-5-1 7-4-2 19

Shawe Mem. 5-3-4 6-5-4 19

Milan 4-2-6 5-3-5 18

South Ripley 5-4-3 5-6-3 18

Rising Sun 3-4-5 4-7-5 14

Switzerland Co. 1-9-2 1-9-2 4

3 points = Win, 1 point = Tie, 0 points = Loss

(ORVC games only)

Top Performers:

Paco Duff (SR) 2 goals vs. Rising Sun

Chad Turner (SR) 2 goals vs. Rising Sun

Avery Halcomb (SR) shutout vs. Rising Sun

Landon Cole (RS) 2 goals, assist in 3 matches

Jake Scott (RS) goal in 3 matches

Joseph Lisle (SM) 32 goals saves last week

Adrian Peetz (JCD) shutouts vs. Shawe Mem., S’western

TJ Menchhofer (JCD) GW goals vs. S’western, S.Ripley

ORVC Boys Soccer

Player of the Week:

TJ Menchhofer - Jac-Cen-Del



GIRLS SOCCER

Varsity Standings

ORVC Overall Pts.

Milan 6-2-0 6-6-0 18

Rising Sun 6-2-0 8-5-0 18

Southwestern 6-2-0 12-4-0 18

Switzerland Co. 2-6-0 4-11-0 6

South Ripley-NR 0-8-0 0-14-0 0

3 points = Win, 1 point = Tie, 0 points = Loss

(ORVC games only)

NR – No Report for the week