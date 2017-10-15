ORVC WEEKLY REPORT 10-12-17
OHIO RIVER VALLEY
CONFERENCE
Weekly Report Summary
September 25-30
VOLLEYBALL
Varsity Standings
ORVC Overall
South Ripley-NR 3-0 12-7
Southwestern 4-1 4-16
Milan 3-1 8-13
Switzerland Co. 2-2 14-11
Shawe Mem. 3-2 7-16
Rising Sun 2-4 8-14
Jac-Cen-Del-NR 0-2 5-18
Reserve Standings
ORVC Milan 5-0
South Ripley 1-2
Switzerland Co. 4-0
Southwestern 4-1
Jac-Cen-Del 1-1
Rising Sun 1-5
Shawe Mem. 0-4
Top Performers:
Ellen Frede (SM) 34 kills, 15 blk, 95% serve, 12 aces in 4 matches
Megan Hesse (SM) 16 kills, 14 blk, 95% serve, 6 aces in 4 matches
Kristen Snodgrass (SM) 94% serve, 4 aces, 66 KA’s in 4 matches
Ally Furnish (SC) 30 kills, 10 blk, 100% serve, 7 aces in 5 matches
Kinley Morton (SC) 22 kills, blk, 97% serve, 10 aces in 5 matches
Ariel Oeffinger (SC) 88% serve, 7 aces in 5 matches
Keely Fink (SW) 14 kills, blk, 95% serve, 6 aces vs. South Ripley
Lakyn Wilson (SW) 96% serve, 5 aces, 27 digs in 2 matches
Abby Ralston (SW) 8 kills, 59 KA’s in 2 matches
Jordan Healy (M) 8 kills, 95% serve, 5 aces, 91% pass, 16 digs
Lexi Wert (M) 8 kills, 93% serve, ace, 86% pass, 26 digs
Baylee Yorn (M) 11 kills, 86% serve, 3 aces, 21 digs, 23 KA’s
Danyka Groover (RS) 60 kills, 22 blk, 82% pass in 4 matches
Sydney Bostic (RS) 100% serve, 6 aces, 96 digs in 4 matches
Caroline Stapleton (RS) 94% serve, 11 aces, 38 digs, 94 KA’s in 4 matches
ORVC Volleyball
Player of the Week:
Danyka Groover - Rising Sun
CROSS COUNTRY
Girls Top Performers:
ORVC MEET
Saturday, September 30
At Hanover College
All-ORVC
Name School Time
1. Leah Anders Switz, Co. 20:12
2. Megan Cole South Ripley 20:48
3. Shianna Bellingham Jac-Cen-Del 21:21
4. Kasey Baker Rising Sun 21:44
5. Elyse Hunger Jac-Cen-Del 22:30
6. Lauren Lundergan Shawe 22:50
7. Alyssa Brinkman Milan 23:13
8. Caty Battjes S’western 23:32
9. Taylor Cole S’western 23:38
10. Kaytlin Sizemore Jac-Cen-Del 23:41
11. Emma Miller Milan 23:52
12. Keirstan Oeffinger Switz. Co. 23:59
Team Scores
1. Jac-Cen-Del 42
2. Southwestern 67
3. Switzerland Co. 80
4. South Ripley 94
5. Milan 104
6. Rising Sun 131
Inc. - Shawe Memorial
Boys Top Performers:
ORVC MEET
Saturday, September 30
At Hanover College
All-ORVC
Name School Time
1. Trevor Levi Rising Sun 16:45
2. Ethan Goebel S’western 17:16
3. Bradley Winston S’western 17:27
4. Trevor Smith S’western 17:33
5. Gabriel Rankin Milan 17:50
6. Leon Kinne Shawe Mem. 17:56
7. Bryan Avalos Shawe Mem. 18:12
8. Damon Hughes Jac-Cen-Del 18:30
9. Dylan Trenkamp South Ripley 18:34
10. Caleb Geary S’western 18:43
11. Nick Koons Rising Sun 18:46
12. Dalton Vinup Rising Sun 18:49
Team Scores
1. Southwestern 35
2. Rising Sun 69
3. South Ripley 92
4. Milan 99
5. Jac-Cen-Del 104
6. Shawe Mem. 117
7. Switzerland Co. 178
BOYS SOCCER
Varsity Standings
ORVC Overall Pts.
Jac-Cen-Del 7-3-2 8-4-4 23 Southwestern 6-5-1 7-4-2 19
Shawe Mem. 5-3-4 6-5-4 19
Milan 4-2-6 5-3-5 18
South Ripley 5-4-3 5-6-3 18
Rising Sun 3-4-5 4-7-5 14
Switzerland Co. 1-9-2 1-9-2 4
3 points = Win, 1 point = Tie, 0 points = Loss
(ORVC games only)
Top Performers:
Paco Duff (SR) 2 goals vs. Rising Sun
Chad Turner (SR) 2 goals vs. Rising Sun
Avery Halcomb (SR) shutout vs. Rising Sun
Landon Cole (RS) 2 goals, assist in 3 matches
Jake Scott (RS) goal in 3 matches
Joseph Lisle (SM) 32 goals saves last week
Adrian Peetz (JCD) shutouts vs. Shawe Mem., S’western
TJ Menchhofer (JCD) GW goals vs. S’western, S.Ripley
ORVC Boys Soccer
Player of the Week:
TJ Menchhofer - Jac-Cen-Del
GIRLS SOCCER
Varsity Standings
ORVC Overall Pts.
Milan 6-2-0 6-6-0 18
Rising Sun 6-2-0 8-5-0 18
Southwestern 6-2-0 12-4-0 18
Switzerland Co. 2-6-0 4-11-0 6
South Ripley-NR 0-8-0 0-14-0 0
3 points = Win, 1 point = Tie, 0 points = Loss
(ORVC games only)
NR – No Report for the week