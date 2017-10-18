Home

ORVC WEEKLY REPORT 10-19-17

OHIO RIVER VALLEY
CONFERENCE
Weekly Report Summary
October 2-7


VOLLEYBALL

Varsity Standings  
          ORVC Overall
South Ripley   5-1  15-8
Southwestern   5-1 17-16
Milan       4-2 9-15
Shawe Mem. 3-3 7-18
Switzerland Co. 2-4 14-13
Rising Sun   2-4 10-17
Jac-Cen-Del  0-6 5-22

Reserve Standings    
            ORVC
Milan         6-0
Southwestern     5-1
Switzerland Co.       4-2
Jac-Cen-Del     3-3
South Ripley     2-4
Rising Sun     1-5
Shawe Mem.     0-6


CROSS COUNTRY

ORVC MEET
Saturday, September 30
At Hanover College

All-ORVC
Name      School            Time
1. Leah Anders Switz, Co. 20:12
2. Megan Cole South Ripley 20:48
3. Shianna Bellingham Jac-Cen-Del 21:21
4. Kasey Baker Rising Sun 21:44
5. Elyse Hunger Jac-Cen-Del 22:30
6. Lauren Lundergan Shawe 22:50
7. Alyssa Brinkman Milan 23:13
8. Caty Battjes S’western 23:32
9. Taylor Cole S’western 23:38
10. Kaytlin Sizemore Jac-Cen-Del 23:41
11. Emma Miller Milan 23:52
12. Keirstan Oeffinger Switz. Co. 23:59
Team Scores
1. Jac-Cen-Del                 42
2. Southwestern         67
3. Switzerland Co.            80
4. South Ripley         94
5. Milan              104
6. Rising Sun        131
Inc. - Shawe Memorial

Boys Top Performers:

ORVC MEET
Saturday, September 30
At Hanover College

All-ORVC
Name      School            Time
1. Trevor Levi Rising Sun 16:45
2. Ethan Goebel S’western 17:16
3. Bradley Winston S’western 17:27
4. Trevor Smith S’western 17:33
5. Gabriel Rankin Milan 17:50
6. Leon Kinne Shawe Mem. 17:56
7. Bryan Avalos Shawe Mem. 18:12
8. Damon Hughes Jac-Cen-Del 18:30
9. Dylan Trenkamp South Ripley 18:34
10. Caleb Geary S’western 18:43
11. Nick Koons Rising Sun 18:46
12. Dalton Vinup Rising Sun 18:49

Team Scores
1. Southwestern     35
2. Rising Sun     69
3. South Ripley     92
4. Milan         99
5. Jac-Cen-Del     104
6. Shawe Mem.     117
7. Switzerland Co.     178
                

BOYS SOCCER

Varsity Standings
      ORVC Overall Pts.
Jac-Cen-Del   7-3-2 8-4-4 23
Southwestern 6-5-1 7-4-2 19
Shawe Mem.  5-3-4 6-5-4 19
Milan          4-2-6 5-3-5 18
South Ripley 5-4-3 5-6-3 18
Rising Sun   3-4-5 4-7-5 14
Switzerland Co. 1-9-2  1-9-2      4
3 points = Win, 1 point = Tie, 0 points = Loss
(ORVC games only)

 

GIRLS SOCCER

Varsity Standings
      ORVC Overall Pts.
Milan             6-2-0 6-6-0 18
Rising Sun     6-2-0 8-5-0 18
Southwestern   6-2-0 12-4-0 18
Switzerland Co. 2-6-0  4-11-0 6
South Ripley-NR 0-8-0  0-14-0  0

3 points = Win, 1 point = Tie, 0 points = Loss
(ORVC games only)

 

GIRLS GOLF


ORVC Girls Golf
Championship
Sunrise Golf Course
Madison
Thursday, September 7

TEAM SCORES:

1. Southwestern     484
2. Switzerland Co.      517
3. Milan          583
4. Jac-Cen-Del                648            
No team score: SM    

INDIVIDUAL
ORVC All-Conference:

1.  Riley King (SC)          100
2.  Katie Hertz (SM)        101
3.  Elle Foley (SW)        111
4.  Kristin Consley (SW)    115
5.  Jody Breeck (SC)        117
6.  Lindsey Tuttle (M)       119

Not competing:  RS, SR

 