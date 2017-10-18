ORVC WEEKLY REPORT 10-19-17

OHIO RIVER VALLEY

CONFERENCE

Weekly Report Summary

October 2-7



VOLLEYBALL

Varsity Standings

ORVC Overall

South Ripley 5-1 15-8

Southwestern 5-1 17-16

Milan 4-2 9-15

Shawe Mem. 3-3 7-18

Switzerland Co. 2-4 14-13

Rising Sun 2-4 10-17

Jac-Cen-Del 0-6 5-22

Reserve Standings

ORVC

Milan 6-0

Southwestern 5-1

Switzerland Co. 4-2

Jac-Cen-Del 3-3

South Ripley 2-4

Rising Sun 1-5

Shawe Mem. 0-6



CROSS COUNTRY

ORVC MEET

Saturday, September 30

At Hanover College

All-ORVC

Name School Time

1. Leah Anders Switz, Co. 20:12

2. Megan Cole South Ripley 20:48

3. Shianna Bellingham Jac-Cen-Del 21:21

4. Kasey Baker Rising Sun 21:44

5. Elyse Hunger Jac-Cen-Del 22:30

6. Lauren Lundergan Shawe 22:50

7. Alyssa Brinkman Milan 23:13

8. Caty Battjes S’western 23:32

9. Taylor Cole S’western 23:38

10. Kaytlin Sizemore Jac-Cen-Del 23:41

11. Emma Miller Milan 23:52

12. Keirstan Oeffinger Switz. Co. 23:59

Team Scores

1. Jac-Cen-Del 42

2. Southwestern 67

3. Switzerland Co. 80

4. South Ripley 94

5. Milan 104

6. Rising Sun 131

Inc. - Shawe Memorial

Boys Top Performers:

ORVC MEET

Saturday, September 30

At Hanover College

All-ORVC

Name School Time

1. Trevor Levi Rising Sun 16:45

2. Ethan Goebel S’western 17:16

3. Bradley Winston S’western 17:27

4. Trevor Smith S’western 17:33

5. Gabriel Rankin Milan 17:50

6. Leon Kinne Shawe Mem. 17:56

7. Bryan Avalos Shawe Mem. 18:12

8. Damon Hughes Jac-Cen-Del 18:30

9. Dylan Trenkamp South Ripley 18:34

10. Caleb Geary S’western 18:43

11. Nick Koons Rising Sun 18:46

12. Dalton Vinup Rising Sun 18:49

Team Scores

1. Southwestern 35

2. Rising Sun 69

3. South Ripley 92

4. Milan 99

5. Jac-Cen-Del 104

6. Shawe Mem. 117

7. Switzerland Co. 178



BOYS SOCCER

Varsity Standings

ORVC Overall Pts.

Jac-Cen-Del 7-3-2 8-4-4 23

Southwestern 6-5-1 7-4-2 19

Shawe Mem. 5-3-4 6-5-4 19

Milan 4-2-6 5-3-5 18

South Ripley 5-4-3 5-6-3 18

Rising Sun 3-4-5 4-7-5 14

Switzerland Co. 1-9-2 1-9-2 4

3 points = Win, 1 point = Tie, 0 points = Loss

(ORVC games only)

GIRLS SOCCER

Varsity Standings

ORVC Overall Pts.

Milan 6-2-0 6-6-0 18

Rising Sun 6-2-0 8-5-0 18

Southwestern 6-2-0 12-4-0 18

Switzerland Co. 2-6-0 4-11-0 6

South Ripley-NR 0-8-0 0-14-0 0

3 points = Win, 1 point = Tie, 0 points = Loss

(ORVC games only)

GIRLS GOLF



ORVC Girls Golf

Championship

Sunrise Golf Course

Madison

Thursday, September 7

TEAM SCORES:

1. Southwestern 484

2. Switzerland Co. 517

3. Milan 583

4. Jac-Cen-Del 648

No team score: SM

INDIVIDUAL

ORVC All-Conference:

1. Riley King (SC) 100

2. Katie Hertz (SM) 101

3. Elle Foley (SW) 111

4. Kristin Consley (SW) 115

5. Jody Breeck (SC) 117

6. Lindsey Tuttle (M) 119

Not competing: RS, SR