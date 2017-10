ORVC WEEKLY REPORT 10-5-17

OHIO RIVER VALLEY

CONFERENCE

Weekly Report Summary

September 18-23

VOLLEYBALL

Varsity Standings

ORVC Overall

South Ripley 3-0 12-7

Southwestern 3-1 13-15

Milan 3-1 8-10

Switzerland Co. 2-1 12-8

Shawe Mem. 2-2 5-14

Rising Sun 2-4 8-14

Jac-Cen-Del 0-2 5-18

Reserve Standings

ORVC

Milan 4-0

Switzerland Co. 3-0

Southwestern 3-1

Jac-Cen-Del 1-1

South Ripley 1-2

Rising Sun 1-5

Shawe Memorial 0-4



Top Performers:

Elexah Roepke (SR) 25 kills, 2 blk vs. Switzerland Co.

Kiley Sparks (SR) 100% serve, 5 aces vs. Switzerland Co.

Mariah Gentile (SR) 91% pass, 14 digs vs. Switzerland Co.

Ellen Frede (SM) 30 kills in 7 matches

Devin Russell (SM) 88% serve, 12 aces in 7 matches

Megan Hesse (SM) 97% serve, 9 aces in 7 matches

Abby Ralston (SW) 22 K, 99% serve, 6 aces, 90% pass, 28 digs, 104 KA

Madison Coles (SW) 66 kills, 15 blk in 6 matches

Lakyn Wilson (SW) 91% serve, 9 aces, 91% set, 33 digs in 6 matches

Baylee Yorn (M) 20 kills, blk, 94% serve, ace, 17 digs 38 KAs

Courtney Bruns (M) 97% serve, ace, 28 digs last week

Kinley Morton (SC) 34 kills, 15 blk, 94% serve, 2 aces, 47 digs

Ally Furnish (SC) 21 kills, 17 blk, 39 digs in 3 matches

Emerson Schroer (SC) 92% serve, 9 aces, 46 KA’s in 3 matches

Danyka Groover (RS) 29 kills, 6 blk in 2 matches

Caroline Stapleton (RS) 96% serve, 7 aces, 24 digs, 30 KA’s in 2 matches

Katie Gehl (JCD) 13 kills, 3 blks, 92% serve, 2 aces, 16 digs

Alli Borgman (JCD) 7 kills, 13 digs, 96% serve, 2 aces in 2 matches

Abigail Broadwater (JCD) 84% pass, 28 digs in 2 matches

ORVC Volleyball

Player of the Week:

Abby Ralston

Southwestern (Hanover)

CROSS COUNTRY

Girls Top Performers:

Name Time Location Leah Anders (SC) 20:27 HC

Aleiah Thomas (SC) 25:17 HC

Zoe Cole (SC) 26:21 HC

Kasey Baker (RS) 21:11 SR

Lucy Carrigan (RS) 23:44 SR

Alyssa Brinkman (M) 23:04 JCD

Emma Miller (M) 24:34 / 24:42 JCD / SR

Jamey Tush (M) 26:31 / 25:14 JCD / SR

Megan Cole (SR) 20:23 SR

Lauren McIntosh (SR) 23:34 SR

Clarisse Zigan (SR) 23:38 SR

Shianna Bellingham (JCD) 20:31 / 20:50 JCD / SR

Elyse Hunger (JCD) 23:25 / 23:13 JCD / SR

Katie Minch (JCD) 23:53 / 23:50 JCD / SR

Lauren Lundergan (SM) 23:53 / 24:21 HC / S.Creek

Grace McAllister (SM) 34:03 HC

Taylor Cole (SW) 23:02 SR

Ashton Goode (SW) 23:51 SR

Caty Battjes (SW) 24:35 SR



ORVC Runner of the Week (Girls):

Shianna Bellingham

Jac-Cen-Del



Boys Top Performers:

Name Time Location

Garrett Demaree (SC) 21:14 HC

Patrick Stow (SC) 22:48 HC

Kaymen McElheny (SC) 23:06 HC

Trevor Levi (RS) 16:49 SR

Nick Koons (RS) 18:51 SR

Dalton Vinup (RS) 19:07 SR

Gabe Rankin (M) 17:42 / 17:29 JCD / SR

Casey Burdette (M) 18:45 / 18:34 JCD / SR

Noah Haessig (M) 21:21 / 21:05 JCD / SR

Dylan Trenkamp (SR) 18:09 SR

Jacob Elliott (SR) 19:01 SR

Ty Smith (SR) 19:25 SR

Damon Hughes (JCD) 18:30 / 17:45 JCD / SR

Jared Cline (JCD) 19:47 JCD

Nathan Laswell (JCD) 20:51 / 18:44 JCD / SR

Brian Avalos (SM) 19:02 HC

Ryan Storm (SM) 22:30 HC

Leon Kinne (SM) 18:11 S.Creek

Bradley Winston (SW) 16:40 SR

Ethan Goebel (SW) 17:02 SR

Trevor Smith (SW) 17:51 SR



ORVC Runner of the Week (Boys):

Bradley Winston

Southwestern (Hanover)

BOYS SOCCER

Varsity Standings

ORVC Overall Pts.

Milan 4-2-5 5-3-5 17

Southwestern 5-4-1 7-4-2 16

Shawe Mem. 4-2-3 5-4-3 15

South Ripley 4-3-3 4-5-3 15

Jac-Cen-Del 4-3-2 5-4-4 14

Rising Sun 3-2-4 4-5-4 13

Switzerland Co. 1-8-2 1-8-2 4

3 points = Win, 1 point = Tie, 0 points = Loss

(ORVC games only)

Top Performers:

Zac Brokaw (RS) 2 goals in 2 matches

Jake Bovard (RS) 1 goal, 2 assists in 2 matches

Landon Cole (RS) 1 goal, 2 assists in 2 matches

Adrian Peetz (JCD) 2 shutouts last week

Trent Linville (JCD) 2 assists vs. Rising Sun

Mitchell Cline (SW) 8 goals, 2 assists in 4 matches

Christian Balboa (SW) 4 goals in 4 matches

Tyler Kramer (SW) 5 goals in 4 matches

Paco Duffo (SR) 3 goals vs. Switzerland Co.

Avery Halcomb (SR) 2 assists vs. Switzerland Co.

Chad Turner (SR) 2 goals in 2 matches

Keegan Morris (SC) goal vs. South Ripley

ORVC Boys Soccer

Player of the Week:

Mitchell Cline

Southwestern (Hanover)

GIRLS SOCCER

Varsity Standings

ORVC Overall Pts.

Milan 6-1-0 6-5-0 18

Rising Sun 4-2-0 6-5-0 12

Southwestern 5-2-0 10-4-0 15

Switzerland Co. 2-6-0 4-10-0 6

South Ripley NR 0-6-0 0-12-0 0

3 points = Win, 1 point = Tie, 0 points = Loss

(ORVC games only)

NR – No Report for the week

Top Performers:

Kinsley Griffith (SC) 2 goals, assist in 3 matches

Calleigh Powell (SC) 3 goals, 2 assists in 3 matches

Riley Chipman (RS) 21 goalie saves vs. Oldenburg

Emma Miller (M) goal vs. Southwestern

Taylor Cole (SW) 4 goals, assist in 4 matches

Emma Foley (SW) 4 goals, 4 assists in 4 matches

Kayla Adkins (SW) 3 goals, assist in 4 matches

ORVC Girls Soccer

Player of the Week:

Emma Foley

Southwestern (Hanover)