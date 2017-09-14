Home

ORVC WEEKLY REPORT

Thu, 09/14/2017 - 10:41 Ohiocounty1
OHIO RIVER VALLEY
CONFERENCE
Weekly Report Summary
August 28-September 2

VOLLEYBALL
Varsity Standings    
              ORVC    Overall
Shawe Mem.        2-0   2-4
Milan          2-0  4-4
Southwestern      0-0  3-6
Switzerland Co.         0-0    3-5
South Ripley     0-0 7-5
Jac-Cen-Del     0-0 3-8
Rising Sun     0-0 4-8

Reserve Standings              ORVC    Milan                                   2-0
Jac-Cen-Del      1-0
Rising Sun     1-1
Southwestern     0-0
South Ripley     0-0
Switzerland Co.         0-0
Shawe Memorial       0-2

Top Performers:
Kinley Morton (SC)    21 kills, 2 blk, 100% serve, ace, 26 digs
Ally Furnish (SC) 11 kills, 3 blk vs. Shawe
Ariel Oeffinger (SC)    7 kills, blk, 100% serve, 32 digs in 2 matches
Baylee Yorn (M) 14 kills, 100% serve, 4 aces, 8 digs, 41 KA’s
Kassi Bryce (M)    9 kills, 2 blk, 100% serve, 3 digs in 2 matches
Ellen Frede (SM) 15 kills, 7 blk
Megan Hesse (SM)    11 kills, 4 blk, 92% serve, 3 aces
Elizabeth Newhart (JCD) 6 kills, 83% serve, 7 aces, 97% set, 19 KA’s
Morgen Carroll (JCD) 10 kills, 2 blk, 94% serve, 89% pass, 16 digs
Katie Gehl (JCD)    18 kills, 3 blk, 93% serve, 2 aces, 13 digs Mariah Gentile (SR)    24 digs, 89% pass, 37 serve receptions
Kiley Sparks (SR) 25 kills, 7 blk, 95% serve, 3 aces
Toria Tucker (SR) 42 KA’s
Madison Coles (SW)    35 kills, 2 blk
Keely Fink (SW) 18 kills, 3 blk, 92% serve, 5 aces
Danyka Groover (RS) 57 kills, 10 blk, 91% serve, 2 aces
Caroline Stapleton (RS) 95% serve, 16 aces, 99% set, 77 KA’s Sydney Bostic (RS) 85% pass, 58 digs

ORVC Volleyball
Player of the Week:
Caroline Stapleton  - Rising Sun
            
GIRLS SOCCER
Varsity Standings ORVC Overall Pts.
Milan              4-0-0  4-2-0  12
Rising Sun  2-1-0 4-2-0 6
Southwestern NR 1-1-0   2-1-0     3
Switzerland Co.    1-3-0   2-4-0     3
South Ripley NR    0-0-0   0-0-0     0

Top Performers:
Temma Giglio (SC) 2 goals vs. Scottsburg
Calleigh Powell (SC) goal, assist vs. Scottsburg
Josie Meyers (SC) goal vs. Scottsburg
Kinsey Price (RS) 6 goals, assist in 2 games
Kasey Baker (RS) goal, 2 assists in 2 games
Sydney Pitts (RS) 2 goals, 6 assists in 2 games

ORVC Girls Soccer
Player of the Week:
Kinsey Price - Rising Sun

 