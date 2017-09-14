ORVC WEEKLY REPORT

OHIO RIVER VALLEY

CONFERENCE

Weekly Report Summary

August 28-September 2

VOLLEYBALL

Varsity Standings

ORVC Overall

Shawe Mem. 2-0 2-4

Milan 2-0 4-4

Southwestern 0-0 3-6

Switzerland Co. 0-0 3-5

South Ripley 0-0 7-5

Jac-Cen-Del 0-0 3-8

Rising Sun 0-0 4-8

Reserve Standings ORVC Milan 2-0

Jac-Cen-Del 1-0

Rising Sun 1-1

Southwestern 0-0

South Ripley 0-0

Switzerland Co. 0-0

Shawe Memorial 0-2

Top Performers:

Kinley Morton (SC) 21 kills, 2 blk, 100% serve, ace, 26 digs

Ally Furnish (SC) 11 kills, 3 blk vs. Shawe

Ariel Oeffinger (SC) 7 kills, blk, 100% serve, 32 digs in 2 matches

Baylee Yorn (M) 14 kills, 100% serve, 4 aces, 8 digs, 41 KA’s

Kassi Bryce (M) 9 kills, 2 blk, 100% serve, 3 digs in 2 matches

Ellen Frede (SM) 15 kills, 7 blk

Megan Hesse (SM) 11 kills, 4 blk, 92% serve, 3 aces

Elizabeth Newhart (JCD) 6 kills, 83% serve, 7 aces, 97% set, 19 KA’s

Morgen Carroll (JCD) 10 kills, 2 blk, 94% serve, 89% pass, 16 digs

Katie Gehl (JCD) 18 kills, 3 blk, 93% serve, 2 aces, 13 digs Mariah Gentile (SR) 24 digs, 89% pass, 37 serve receptions

Kiley Sparks (SR) 25 kills, 7 blk, 95% serve, 3 aces

Toria Tucker (SR) 42 KA’s

Madison Coles (SW) 35 kills, 2 blk

Keely Fink (SW) 18 kills, 3 blk, 92% serve, 5 aces

Danyka Groover (RS) 57 kills, 10 blk, 91% serve, 2 aces

Caroline Stapleton (RS) 95% serve, 16 aces, 99% set, 77 KA’s Sydney Bostic (RS) 85% pass, 58 digs

ORVC Volleyball

Player of the Week:

Caroline Stapleton - Rising Sun



GIRLS SOCCER

Varsity Standings ORVC Overall Pts.

Milan 4-0-0 4-2-0 12

Rising Sun 2-1-0 4-2-0 6

Southwestern NR 1-1-0 2-1-0 3

Switzerland Co. 1-3-0 2-4-0 3

South Ripley NR 0-0-0 0-0-0 0

Top Performers:

Temma Giglio (SC) 2 goals vs. Scottsburg

Calleigh Powell (SC) goal, assist vs. Scottsburg

Josie Meyers (SC) goal vs. Scottsburg

Kinsey Price (RS) 6 goals, assist in 2 games

Kasey Baker (RS) goal, 2 assists in 2 games

Sydney Pitts (RS) 2 goals, 6 assists in 2 games

ORVC Girls Soccer

Player of the Week:

Kinsey Price - Rising Sun