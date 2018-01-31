ORVC WEEKLY REPORT 2-1-18

OHIO RIVER VALLEY

CONFERENCE

Weekly Report Summary

January 15-20

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Varsity Standings

ORVC Overall

South Ripley 4-0 18-2

(Class 2A No. 2)

Jac-Cen-Del 4-0 16-3

(Class A No. 4)

Rising Sun 2-2 9-11

Switzerland Co. 2-2 5-14

Southwestern 2-3 8-13

Milan 1-5 6-13

Shawe Mem. 1-4 6-14

Reserve Standings

ORVC Overall

Jac-Cen-Del 2-0 8-8

South Ripley 2-0 9-9

Switzerland Co. 2-1 7-8

Southwestern 0-2 4-9

Milan 0-2 3-9

Rising Sun No team

Shawe Mem. No team

Top Performers:

Elexah Roepke (SR) 53 pts, 16 rebs, 9 stl in 3 games

Julia Rea (SR) 44 pts, 10 rebs, 8 ast, 7 stl in 3 games

Mariah Gentile (SR) 20 pts, 4 stl, 4 3’s, 3 ast, 2 rebs vs. Southwestern

Aleiah Thomas (SC) 56 pts, 17 rebs, 12 ast, 5 stl in 3 G

Lexi Lay (SC) 18 pts, 4 rebs vs. Oldenburg

Morgen Carroll (JCD) 41 pts, 22 rebs, 6 stl, 2 blk, ast in 2 G

Lilly Simon (JCD) 32 pts, 16 ast, 15 rebs, 3 stl in 2 games

Mariah Day (JCD) 33 pts, 9 ast, 8 rebs, 5 stl in 2 games

Lucy Carrigan (RS) 48 pts, 10 stl, 8 rebs in 2 games

Sarah Hortman (M) 9 pts, 3 rebs vs. South Ripley

Abby Ralston (SW) 60 pts, 14 stl, 7 rebs, 82% FT in 4 games

ORVC Girls Basketball

Player of the Week:

Morgen Carroll - Jac-Cen-Del

ORVC GIRLS BASKETBALL

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Through January 20

SCORING

Carrigan (RS) 24.8

Grote (SM) 21.0

Simon (JCD) 17.3

Ralston (SW) 16.0

Thomas (SC) 15.8

Day (JCD) 15.7

Roepke (SR) 13.4

Hesse (SM) 12.5

M.Carroll (JCD) 12.3

Bailey (M) 9.6

REBOUNDING

M.Carroll (JCD) 9.5

Hesse (SM) 8.5

Carrigan (RS) 8.2

Bailey (M) 7.7

Ledford (JCD) 7.3

D.Groover (RS) 7.3

Roepke (SR) 6.0

Breeck (SC) 5.8

Simon (JCD) 5.5

Sparks (SR) 5.1

Thomas (SC) 5.1

ASSISTS

Simon (JCD) 119

Grote (SM) 67

Day (JCD) 65

Peetz (SR) 52

Tucker (SR) 49

Thomas (SC) 48

Rea (SR) 46

Sparks (SR) 45

Cole (SW) 44

Burton (M) 43

FIELD GOAL % (min. 80 att.)

M.Carroll (JCD) .530

Ledford (JCD) .490

Roepke (SR) .480

Breeck (SC) .471

Simon (JCD) .460

Bailey (M) .430

Tucker (SR) .430

Sparks (SR) .420

Gentile (SR) .420

Day (JCD) .400

FREE THROW % (min. 40 att.)

Tucker (SR) .830

Hesse (SM) .820

Simon (JCD) .810

Day (JCD) .790

Wolfe (M) .740

Carrigan (RS) .730

Lay (SC) .717

Peetz (SR) .710

Thomas (SC) .696

M.Carroll (JCD) .670

Roepke (SR) .670

Rea (SR) .670

3 POINTERS

Day (JCD) 45

Grote (SM) 41

Carrigan (RS) 36

Simon (JCD) 35

Ralston (SW) 30

Thomas (SC) 29

Gentile (SR) 24

Burton (M) 16

Hamm (SR) 16

Lay (SC) 13

BOYS BASKETBALL

Varsity Standings

ORVC Overall

Southwestern 3-0 15-1

South Ripley 3-0 6-10

Rising Sun 1-0 5-7

Jac-Cen-Del 1-1 6-8

Milan 0-1 7-7

Switzerland Co. 0-3 3-11

Shawe Mem. 0-3 4-10



Reserve Standings

ORVC Overall

Jac-Cen-Del 2-0 8-3

Milan 1-0 7-5

Rising Sun 1-0 3-8

Switzerland Co. 2-1 6-5

Shawe Mem. 1-1 3-2

South Ripley 1-2 4-11

Southwestern 0-3 6-10

Top Performers:

Dillan McQueen (SR) 16 pts, 7 rebs vs. Milan

Zach Pickett (SR) 15 pts, 3 rebs vs. Milan

Avery Halcomb (SR) 14 pts, 4 rebs vs. Milan

Kyle Whitham (SC) 39 pts, 15 rebs, 7 ast in 2 games

Damian Breeck (SC) 31 pts, 12 rebs, 6 ast, 3 stl in 2 games

Austin South (SC) 30 pts, 9 rebs, 4 ast, 3 stl in 2 games

Nick Koons (RS) 43 pts, 7 rebs, 3 ast, stl in 2 games

Noah Pflum (RS) 26 pts, 6 ast, 3 rebs, 2 stl in 2 games

Brent Turner (RS) 19 pts, 24 rebs, 4 ast, 3 stl in 2 games

Orrin Schmidt (M) 34 pts, 14 rebs, 5 stl in 2 games

Zac Minnich (M) 27 pts, 9 rebs, 4 stl in 2 games

Tyler Kramer (SW) 49 pts, 10 rebs, 6 stl, 3 ast, 15-17 FT in 2 games

Hunter Mefford (SW) 16 pts, 8 rebs, 6 ast, 3 stl vs. Switzerland Co.

Coleman Jones (SW) 11 pts, 6 rebs, 2 stl, 5-6 FT vs. Switzerland Co.

Chandler Cole (SM) 25 pts, 6 ast, 10-14 FT vs. Trinity Lutheran

Ethan Stuart (SM) 21 pts, 12 rebs 2 blk vs. Trinity Lutheran

ORVC Boys Basketball

Player of the Week:

Tyler Kramer - Southwestern



ORVC BOYS BASKETBALL

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Through January 20

SCORING

T.Kramer (SW) 20.6

McQueen (SR) 15.7

South (SC) 15.6

Koons (RS) 14.5

Whitham (SC) 13.5

Baber (JCD) 12.8

Z.Minnich (M) 11.9

Halcomb (SR) 11.9

M.Williams (SW) 11.9

Turner (RS) 11.3

REBOUNDING

Turner (RS) 8.7

Hubbard (JCD) 8.6

Jones (SW) 6.3

Konkle (SC) 6.2

Baber (JCD) 6.1

Koons (RS) 5.8

Schmidt (M) 5.4

South (SC) 5.4

Rider (RS) 5.1

Halcomb (SR) 5.1

ASSISTS

F.Mefford (SW) 111

H.Mefford (SW) 84

Neal (JCD) 47

Pflum (RS) 46

Samples (SR) 44

J.Minnich (M) 42

Burton (M) 39

Breeck (SC) 39

King (M) 36

Z.Minnich (M) 33

FIELD GOAL % (min. 60 att.)

Hubbard (JCD) .611

Baber (JCD) .609

Burton (M) .590

Schmidt (M) .560

Z.Minnich (M) .550

Gridley (RS) .550

McQueen (SR) .550

M.Williams (SR) .540

McClellan (RS) .530

F.Mefford (SW) .494

FREE THROW % (min. 30 att.)

Koons (RS) .880

T.Kramer (SW) .844

South (SC) .771

H.Mefford (SW) .738

Jones (SW) .724

F.Mefford (SW) .721

Z.Minnich (M) .710

Pickett (SR) .700

Whitham (SC) .662

McClellan (RS) .630

3 POINTERS

Halcomb (SR) 32

T.Kramer (SW) 29

M.Williams (SW) 28

Breeck (SC) 27

South (SC) 27

Norman (M) 22

Ohlmansiek (JCD) 19

Bovard (RS) 19

Samples (SR) 14

Pickett (SR) 14