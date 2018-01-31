ORVC WEEKLY REPORT 2-1-18
OHIO RIVER VALLEY
CONFERENCE
Weekly Report Summary
January 15-20
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Varsity Standings
ORVC Overall
South Ripley 4-0 18-2
(Class 2A No. 2)
Jac-Cen-Del 4-0 16-3
(Class A No. 4)
Rising Sun 2-2 9-11
Switzerland Co. 2-2 5-14
Southwestern 2-3 8-13
Milan 1-5 6-13
Shawe Mem. 1-4 6-14
Reserve Standings
ORVC Overall
Jac-Cen-Del 2-0 8-8
South Ripley 2-0 9-9
Switzerland Co. 2-1 7-8
Southwestern 0-2 4-9
Milan 0-2 3-9
Rising Sun No team
Shawe Mem. No team
Top Performers:
Elexah Roepke (SR) 53 pts, 16 rebs, 9 stl in 3 games
Julia Rea (SR) 44 pts, 10 rebs, 8 ast, 7 stl in 3 games
Mariah Gentile (SR) 20 pts, 4 stl, 4 3’s, 3 ast, 2 rebs vs. Southwestern
Aleiah Thomas (SC) 56 pts, 17 rebs, 12 ast, 5 stl in 3 G
Lexi Lay (SC) 18 pts, 4 rebs vs. Oldenburg
Morgen Carroll (JCD) 41 pts, 22 rebs, 6 stl, 2 blk, ast in 2 G
Lilly Simon (JCD) 32 pts, 16 ast, 15 rebs, 3 stl in 2 games
Mariah Day (JCD) 33 pts, 9 ast, 8 rebs, 5 stl in 2 games
Lucy Carrigan (RS) 48 pts, 10 stl, 8 rebs in 2 games
Sarah Hortman (M) 9 pts, 3 rebs vs. South Ripley
Abby Ralston (SW) 60 pts, 14 stl, 7 rebs, 82% FT in 4 games
ORVC Girls Basketball
Player of the Week:
Morgen Carroll - Jac-Cen-Del
ORVC GIRLS BASKETBALL
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Through January 20
SCORING
Carrigan (RS) 24.8
Grote (SM) 21.0
Simon (JCD) 17.3
Ralston (SW) 16.0
Thomas (SC) 15.8
Day (JCD) 15.7
Roepke (SR) 13.4
Hesse (SM) 12.5
M.Carroll (JCD) 12.3
Bailey (M) 9.6
REBOUNDING
M.Carroll (JCD) 9.5
Hesse (SM) 8.5
Carrigan (RS) 8.2
Bailey (M) 7.7
Ledford (JCD) 7.3
D.Groover (RS) 7.3
Roepke (SR) 6.0
Breeck (SC) 5.8
Simon (JCD) 5.5
Sparks (SR) 5.1
Thomas (SC) 5.1
ASSISTS
Simon (JCD) 119
Grote (SM) 67
Day (JCD) 65
Peetz (SR) 52
Tucker (SR) 49
Thomas (SC) 48
Rea (SR) 46
Sparks (SR) 45
Cole (SW) 44
Burton (M) 43
FIELD GOAL % (min. 80 att.)
M.Carroll (JCD) .530
Ledford (JCD) .490
Roepke (SR) .480
Breeck (SC) .471
Simon (JCD) .460
Bailey (M) .430
Tucker (SR) .430
Sparks (SR) .420
Gentile (SR) .420
Day (JCD) .400
FREE THROW % (min. 40 att.)
Tucker (SR) .830
Hesse (SM) .820
Simon (JCD) .810
Day (JCD) .790
Wolfe (M) .740
Carrigan (RS) .730
Lay (SC) .717
Peetz (SR) .710
Thomas (SC) .696
M.Carroll (JCD) .670
Roepke (SR) .670
Rea (SR) .670
3 POINTERS
Day (JCD) 45
Grote (SM) 41
Carrigan (RS) 36
Simon (JCD) 35
Ralston (SW) 30
Thomas (SC) 29
Gentile (SR) 24
Burton (M) 16
Hamm (SR) 16
Lay (SC) 13
BOYS BASKETBALL
Varsity Standings
ORVC Overall
Southwestern 3-0 15-1
South Ripley 3-0 6-10
Rising Sun 1-0 5-7
Jac-Cen-Del 1-1 6-8
Milan 0-1 7-7
Switzerland Co. 0-3 3-11
Shawe Mem. 0-3 4-10
Reserve Standings
ORVC Overall
Jac-Cen-Del 2-0 8-3
Milan 1-0 7-5
Rising Sun 1-0 3-8
Switzerland Co. 2-1 6-5
Shawe Mem. 1-1 3-2
South Ripley 1-2 4-11
Southwestern 0-3 6-10
Top Performers:
Dillan McQueen (SR) 16 pts, 7 rebs vs. Milan
Zach Pickett (SR) 15 pts, 3 rebs vs. Milan
Avery Halcomb (SR) 14 pts, 4 rebs vs. Milan
Kyle Whitham (SC) 39 pts, 15 rebs, 7 ast in 2 games
Damian Breeck (SC) 31 pts, 12 rebs, 6 ast, 3 stl in 2 games
Austin South (SC) 30 pts, 9 rebs, 4 ast, 3 stl in 2 games
Nick Koons (RS) 43 pts, 7 rebs, 3 ast, stl in 2 games
Noah Pflum (RS) 26 pts, 6 ast, 3 rebs, 2 stl in 2 games
Brent Turner (RS) 19 pts, 24 rebs, 4 ast, 3 stl in 2 games
Orrin Schmidt (M) 34 pts, 14 rebs, 5 stl in 2 games
Zac Minnich (M) 27 pts, 9 rebs, 4 stl in 2 games
Tyler Kramer (SW) 49 pts, 10 rebs, 6 stl, 3 ast, 15-17 FT in 2 games
Hunter Mefford (SW) 16 pts, 8 rebs, 6 ast, 3 stl vs. Switzerland Co.
Coleman Jones (SW) 11 pts, 6 rebs, 2 stl, 5-6 FT vs. Switzerland Co.
Chandler Cole (SM) 25 pts, 6 ast, 10-14 FT vs. Trinity Lutheran
Ethan Stuart (SM) 21 pts, 12 rebs 2 blk vs. Trinity Lutheran
ORVC Boys Basketball
Player of the Week:
Tyler Kramer - Southwestern
ORVC BOYS BASKETBALL
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Through January 20
SCORING
T.Kramer (SW) 20.6
McQueen (SR) 15.7
South (SC) 15.6
Koons (RS) 14.5
Whitham (SC) 13.5
Baber (JCD) 12.8
Z.Minnich (M) 11.9
Halcomb (SR) 11.9
M.Williams (SW) 11.9
Turner (RS) 11.3
REBOUNDING
Turner (RS) 8.7
Hubbard (JCD) 8.6
Jones (SW) 6.3
Konkle (SC) 6.2
Baber (JCD) 6.1
Koons (RS) 5.8
Schmidt (M) 5.4
South (SC) 5.4
Rider (RS) 5.1
Halcomb (SR) 5.1
ASSISTS
F.Mefford (SW) 111
H.Mefford (SW) 84
Neal (JCD) 47
Pflum (RS) 46
Samples (SR) 44
J.Minnich (M) 42
Burton (M) 39
Breeck (SC) 39
King (M) 36
Z.Minnich (M) 33
FIELD GOAL % (min. 60 att.)
Hubbard (JCD) .611
Baber (JCD) .609
Burton (M) .590
Schmidt (M) .560
Z.Minnich (M) .550
Gridley (RS) .550
McQueen (SR) .550
M.Williams (SR) .540
McClellan (RS) .530
F.Mefford (SW) .494
FREE THROW % (min. 30 att.)
Koons (RS) .880
T.Kramer (SW) .844
South (SC) .771
H.Mefford (SW) .738
Jones (SW) .724
F.Mefford (SW) .721
Z.Minnich (M) .710
Pickett (SR) .700
Whitham (SC) .662
McClellan (RS) .630
3 POINTERS
Halcomb (SR) 32
T.Kramer (SW) 29
M.Williams (SW) 28
Breeck (SC) 27
South (SC) 27
Norman (M) 22
Ohlmansiek (JCD) 19
Bovard (RS) 19
Samples (SR) 14
Pickett (SR) 14