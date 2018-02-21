ORVC WEEKLY REPORT 2-15-18
OHIO RIVER VALLEY
CONFERENCE
Weekly Report Summary
January 29-February 3
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Varsity Standings
ORVC Overall
*Jac-Cen-Del 6-0 20-3
(Class A No. 4)
South Ripley 5-1 21-3
(Class 2A No. 4)
Rising Sun 4-2 11-12
Switzerland Co. 2-4 5-18
Southwestern 2-4 10-16
Milan 1-5 8-14
Shawe Mem. 1-5 7-18
* - Conference champion
Reserve Standings
ORVC Overall
*Jac-Cen-Del 4-0 10-8
South Ripley 3-1 10-10
Switzerland Co. 2-2 8-9
Southwestern 1-3 4-10
Milan 1-3 3-10
Rising Sun No team
Shawe Mem. No team
* - Conference champion
Top Performers:
Aleiah Thomas (SC) 50 pts, 13 rebs, 6 ast in 3 games
Lilly Simon (JCD) 33 pts, 12 rebs, 12 ast, 7 stl, 3 3’s, 18-18 FT in 2 games
Mariah Day (JCD) 34 pts, 15 rebs, 8 ast, 7 stl, 5 3’s in 2 games
Paige Ledford (JCD) 11 pts, 15 rebs vs. Southwestern
Abby Ralston (SW) 57 pts, 13 stl, 6 ast, 4 rebs in 3 games
Lucy Carrigan (RS) 41 pts, 14 rebs, 8 stl in 2 games
Danyka Groover (RS) 27 pts, 20 rebs, 2 stl in 2 games
Morgan Peetz (SR) 30 pts, 6 rebs, 4 ast, 3 stl in 2 games
Kiley Sparks (SR) 14 pts, 8 rebs, 2 ast, 2 stl vs. Switzerland Co.
Julia Rea (SR) 8 pts, 10 rebs, 3 stl, 2 ast vs. Jac-Cen-Del
ORVC GIRLS BASKETBALL
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Through January 27 (FINAL)
SCORING
Carrigan (RS) 24.4
Grote (SM) 20.0
Simon (JCD) 17.2
Ralston (SW) 16.4
Day (JCD) 15.9
Thomas (SC) 15.9
Hesse (SM) 14.0
Roepke (SR) 13.0
M.Carroll (JCD) 11.7
Peetez (SR) 9.3
REBOUNDING
M.Carroll (JCD) 9.2
Hesse (SM) 8.9
Carrigan (RS) 8.1
Ledford (JCD) 7.6
D.Groover (RS) 7.5
Bailey (M) 7.0
Roepke (SR) 5.8
Simon (JCD) 5.6
Sparks (SR) 5.4
Breeck (SC) 5.4
ASSISTS
Simon (JCD) 131
Grote (SM) 76
Day (JCD) 71
Peetz (SR) 56
Thomas (SC) 54
Tucker (SR) 53
Hesse (SM) 50
Sparks (SR) 50
Rea (SR) 50
Burton (M) 48
FIELD GOAL % (min. 90 att.)
M.Carroll (JCD) .510
Ledford (JCD) .500
Roepke (SR) .470
Breeck (SC) .451
Simon (JCD) .450
Bailey (M) .440
Sparks (SR)
.420
Gentile (SR) .420
Day (JCD) .400
Bruns (M) .400
Tucker (SR) .400
FREE THROW % (min. 45 att.)
Simon (JCD) .850
Hesse (SM) .840
Tucker (SR) .830
Day (JCD) .770
Carrigan (RS) .740
Wolfe (M) .730
Lay (SC) .720
Thomas (SC) .711
Peetz (SR) .710
Rea (SR) .690
3 POINTERS
Day (JCD) 49
Grote (SM) 46
Simon (JCD) 38
Carrigan (RS) 37
Ralston (SW) 35
Thomas (SC) 35
Gentile (SR) 28
Hamm (SR) 20
Burton (M) 16
Lay (SC) 14
BOYS BASKETBALL
Varsity Standings
ORVC Overall
Southwestern 4-0 18-1
(Class 2A No. 9)
South Ripley 3-1 6-12
Rising Sun 2-1 8-8
Jac-Cen-Del 1-1 7-11
Milan 1-2 9-8
Switzerland Co. 1-3 5-12
Shawe Mem. 0-4 4-13
Reserve Standings
ORVC Overall
Jac-Cen-Del 2-0 10-5
Switzerland Co. 3-1 8-7
Rising Sun 2-1 5-10
Milan 2-1 8-7
Shawe Mem. 1-3 3-5
South Ripley 1-3 4-13
Southwestern 1-3 8-11
Top Performers:
Jacob Burton (M) 18 pts, 7 rebs, 4 stl, 7-9 FG vs. Rising Sun
Orrin Schmidt (M) 10 pts, 10 rebs vs. Rising Sun
Conner Hubbard (JCD) 40 pts, 19 rebs, 9 blks, 15-18 FG, 10-13 FT in 2 games
Austin South (SC) 19 pts, 8 rebs, 4 ast vs. Scottsburg
Kyle Whitham (SC)16 pts, 2 rebs, ast vs. Scottsburg
Nick Koons (RS) 37 pts, 7 rebs, 5 ast, 5 stl in 2 games
Brent Turner (RS) 34 pts, 17 rebs, 4 ast, stl in 2 games
Noah Pflum (RS) 21 pts, 7 rebs, 2 ast in 2 games
Dillan McQueen (SR) 18 pts, 6 rebs vs. Southwestern
Avery Halcomb (SR) 13 pts, 5 rebs vs. Southwestern
ORVC Boys Basketball
Player of the Week:
Conner Hubbard - Jac-Cen-Del ORVC BOYS BASKETBALL
STATISTICAL LEADERS
Through February 3
SCORING
T.Kramer (SW) 20.3
McQueen (SR) 15.9
South (SC) 15.6
Koons (RS) 14.8
Whitham (SC) 13.7
Turner (RS) 12.7
Baber (JCD) 11.9
Z.Minnich (M) 11.8
M.Williams (SW) 11.8
Halcomb (SR) 11.7
REBOUNDING
Turner (RS) 8.4
Hubbard (JCD) 8.4
Baber (JCD) 6.3
Jones (SW) 6.2
Konkle (SC) 6.2
Schmidt (M) 5.8
South (SC) 5.6
Halcomb (SR) 5.4
Koons (RS) 5.3
M.Williams (SW) 5.3
ASSISTS
F.Mefford (SW) 135
H.Mefford (SW) 94
Neal (JCD) 59
Pflum (RS) 53
J.Minnich (M) 53
Breeck (SC) 49
Burton (M) 48
Samples (SR) 48
Tunny (JCD) 45
Z.Minnich (M) 45
FIELD GOAL % (min. 70 att.)
Hubbard (JCD) .648
Baber (JCD) .603
Burton (M) .570
McQueen (SR) .560
M.Williams (SR) .544
Z.Minnich (M) .530
Schmidt (M) .530
McClellan (RS) .500
Turner (RS) .500
Gridley (RS) .500
FREE THROW % (min. 35 att.)
Koons (RS) .900
T.Kramer (SW) .828
South (SC) .821
H.Mefford (SW) .764
Breeck (SC) .760
Ohlmansiek (JCD) .744
Jones (SW) .721
Pickett (SR) .700
F.Mefford (SW) .690
Z.Minnich (M) .680
3 POINTERS
Halcomb (SR) 36
T.Kramer (SW) 33
Breeck (SC) 33
M.Williams (SW) 32
South (SC) 30
Norman (M) 23
Pflum (RS) 23
Ohlmansiek (JCD) 22
Bovard (RS) 22
King (M) 21