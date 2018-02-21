ORVC WEEKLY REPORT 2-15-18

OHIO RIVER VALLEY

CONFERENCE

Weekly Report Summary

January 29-February 3

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Varsity Standings

ORVC Overall

*Jac-Cen-Del 6-0 20-3

(Class A No. 4)

South Ripley 5-1 21-3

(Class 2A No. 4)

Rising Sun 4-2 11-12

Switzerland Co. 2-4 5-18

Southwestern 2-4 10-16

Milan 1-5 8-14

Shawe Mem. 1-5 7-18

* - Conference champion

Reserve Standings

ORVC Overall

*Jac-Cen-Del 4-0 10-8

South Ripley 3-1 10-10

Switzerland Co. 2-2 8-9

Southwestern 1-3 4-10

Milan 1-3 3-10

Rising Sun No team

Shawe Mem. No team

* - Conference champion

Top Performers:

Aleiah Thomas (SC) 50 pts, 13 rebs, 6 ast in 3 games

Lilly Simon (JCD) 33 pts, 12 rebs, 12 ast, 7 stl, 3 3’s, 18-18 FT in 2 games

Mariah Day (JCD) 34 pts, 15 rebs, 8 ast, 7 stl, 5 3’s in 2 games

Paige Ledford (JCD) 11 pts, 15 rebs vs. Southwestern

Abby Ralston (SW) 57 pts, 13 stl, 6 ast, 4 rebs in 3 games

Lucy Carrigan (RS) 41 pts, 14 rebs, 8 stl in 2 games

Danyka Groover (RS) 27 pts, 20 rebs, 2 stl in 2 games

Morgan Peetz (SR) 30 pts, 6 rebs, 4 ast, 3 stl in 2 games

Kiley Sparks (SR) 14 pts, 8 rebs, 2 ast, 2 stl vs. Switzerland Co.

Julia Rea (SR) 8 pts, 10 rebs, 3 stl, 2 ast vs. Jac-Cen-Del

ORVC GIRLS BASKETBALL

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Through January 27 (FINAL)

SCORING

Carrigan (RS) 24.4

Grote (SM) 20.0

Simon (JCD) 17.2

Ralston (SW) 16.4

Day (JCD) 15.9

Thomas (SC) 15.9

Hesse (SM) 14.0

Roepke (SR) 13.0

M.Carroll (JCD) 11.7

Peetez (SR) 9.3

REBOUNDING

M.Carroll (JCD) 9.2

Hesse (SM) 8.9

Carrigan (RS) 8.1

Ledford (JCD) 7.6

D.Groover (RS) 7.5

Bailey (M) 7.0

Roepke (SR) 5.8

Simon (JCD) 5.6

Sparks (SR) 5.4

Breeck (SC) 5.4

ASSISTS

Simon (JCD) 131

Grote (SM) 76

Day (JCD) 71

Peetz (SR) 56

Thomas (SC) 54

Tucker (SR) 53

Hesse (SM) 50

Sparks (SR) 50

Rea (SR) 50

Burton (M) 48

FIELD GOAL % (min. 90 att.)

M.Carroll (JCD) .510

Ledford (JCD) .500

Roepke (SR) .470

Breeck (SC) .451

Simon (JCD) .450

Bailey (M) .440

Sparks (SR)

.420

Gentile (SR) .420

Day (JCD) .400

Bruns (M) .400

Tucker (SR) .400

FREE THROW % (min. 45 att.)

Simon (JCD) .850

Hesse (SM) .840

Tucker (SR) .830

Day (JCD) .770

Carrigan (RS) .740

Wolfe (M) .730

Lay (SC) .720

Thomas (SC) .711

Peetz (SR) .710

Rea (SR) .690

3 POINTERS

Day (JCD) 49

Grote (SM) 46

Simon (JCD) 38

Carrigan (RS) 37

Ralston (SW) 35

Thomas (SC) 35

Gentile (SR) 28

Hamm (SR) 20

Burton (M) 16

Lay (SC) 14

BOYS BASKETBALL

Varsity Standings

ORVC Overall

Southwestern 4-0 18-1

(Class 2A No. 9)

South Ripley 3-1 6-12

Rising Sun 2-1 8-8

Jac-Cen-Del 1-1 7-11

Milan 1-2 9-8

Switzerland Co. 1-3 5-12

Shawe Mem. 0-4 4-13

Reserve Standings

ORVC Overall

Jac-Cen-Del 2-0 10-5

Switzerland Co. 3-1 8-7

Rising Sun 2-1 5-10

Milan 2-1 8-7

Shawe Mem. 1-3 3-5

South Ripley 1-3 4-13

Southwestern 1-3 8-11

Top Performers:

Jacob Burton (M) 18 pts, 7 rebs, 4 stl, 7-9 FG vs. Rising Sun

Orrin Schmidt (M) 10 pts, 10 rebs vs. Rising Sun

Conner Hubbard (JCD) 40 pts, 19 rebs, 9 blks, 15-18 FG, 10-13 FT in 2 games

Austin South (SC) 19 pts, 8 rebs, 4 ast vs. Scottsburg

Kyle Whitham (SC)16 pts, 2 rebs, ast vs. Scottsburg

Nick Koons (RS) 37 pts, 7 rebs, 5 ast, 5 stl in 2 games

Brent Turner (RS) 34 pts, 17 rebs, 4 ast, stl in 2 games

Noah Pflum (RS) 21 pts, 7 rebs, 2 ast in 2 games

Dillan McQueen (SR) 18 pts, 6 rebs vs. Southwestern

Avery Halcomb (SR) 13 pts, 5 rebs vs. Southwestern

ORVC Boys Basketball

Player of the Week:

Conner Hubbard - Jac-Cen-Del ORVC BOYS BASKETBALL

STATISTICAL LEADERS

Through February 3

SCORING

T.Kramer (SW) 20.3

McQueen (SR) 15.9

South (SC) 15.6

Koons (RS) 14.8

Whitham (SC) 13.7

Turner (RS) 12.7

Baber (JCD) 11.9

Z.Minnich (M) 11.8

M.Williams (SW) 11.8

Halcomb (SR) 11.7

REBOUNDING

Turner (RS) 8.4

Hubbard (JCD) 8.4

Baber (JCD) 6.3

Jones (SW) 6.2

Konkle (SC) 6.2

Schmidt (M) 5.8

South (SC) 5.6

Halcomb (SR) 5.4

Koons (RS) 5.3

M.Williams (SW) 5.3

ASSISTS

F.Mefford (SW) 135

H.Mefford (SW) 94

Neal (JCD) 59

Pflum (RS) 53

J.Minnich (M) 53

Breeck (SC) 49

Burton (M) 48

Samples (SR) 48

Tunny (JCD) 45

Z.Minnich (M) 45

FIELD GOAL % (min. 70 att.)

Hubbard (JCD) .648

Baber (JCD) .603

Burton (M) .570

McQueen (SR) .560

M.Williams (SR) .544

Z.Minnich (M) .530

Schmidt (M) .530

McClellan (RS) .500

Turner (RS) .500

Gridley (RS) .500

FREE THROW % (min. 35 att.)

Koons (RS) .900

T.Kramer (SW) .828

South (SC) .821

H.Mefford (SW) .764

Breeck (SC) .760

Ohlmansiek (JCD) .744

Jones (SW) .721

Pickett (SR) .700

F.Mefford (SW) .690

Z.Minnich (M) .680

3 POINTERS

Halcomb (SR) 36

T.Kramer (SW) 33

Breeck (SC) 33

M.Williams (SW) 32

South (SC) 30

Norman (M) 23

Pflum (RS) 23

Ohlmansiek (JCD) 22

Bovard (RS) 22

King (M) 21