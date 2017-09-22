ORVC WEEKLY REPORT
OHIO RIVER VALLEY
CONFERENCE
Weekly Report Summary
September 4-9
VOLLEYBALL
Varsity Standings
ORVC Overall
Southwestern 2-0 6-10
Shawe Mem. 2-0 3-6
Milan 2-1 4-7
Rising Sun 1-3 6-11
Switzerland Co. 0-0 8-6
South Ripley 0-0 8-7
Jac-Cen-Del 0-1 3-11
Reserve Standings ORVC
Milan 3-0
Southwestern 2-0
Jac-Cen-Del 1-0
Rising Sun 1-3
South Ripley 0-0
Switzerland Co. 0-0
Shawe Memorial 0-2
Top Performers:
Ellen Frede (SM) 37 kills, 95% serve, 8 aces, 31 digs in 3 matches
Megan Hesse (SM) 28 kills, 91% serve, 4 aces, 29 digs in 3 matches
Kristen Snodgrass (SM) 88% serve, 3 aces, 73 KA’s in 3 matches
Abigail Broadwater (JCD) 100% serve, 89% pass, 50 digs in 2 matches
Katie Gehl (JCD) 19 kills, 100% serve, 74% pass, 15 digs in 2 matches
Elizabeth Newhart (JCD) 2 kills, 100% serve, 2 aces, 98% set, 31 KA’s in 2 matches
Madison Coles (SW) 68 kills, 12 blks in 7 matches
Abby Ralston (SW) 99% serve, 6 aces, 76% pass, 28 digs, 108 KA’s in 7 match
Kiah Means (SW) 24 kills, 85% pass, 16 digs in 7 matches
Kinley Morton (SC) 45 kills, 4 blk, 100% serve, 13 aces, 25 digs in 6 matches
Ariel Oeffinger (SC) 13 kills, 87% serve, 2 aces, 26 digs in 6 matches
Emerson Schroer (SC) 98% set, 35 KA’s in 4 matches
Courtney Bruns (M) 98% serve, 90% pass, 49 digs this week
Baylee Yorn (M) 16 kills, 32 digs this week
Kassidi Boyce (M) 8 kills, 4 blks this week
Mariah Gentile (SR) 95% serve, 3 aces, 85% pass, 49 digs in 4 matches
Toria Tucker (SR) 95% serve, 3 aces, 67 KA’s in 4 matches
Elexah Roepke (SR) 32 kills, 6 blks in 4 matches
Danyka Groover (RS) 66 kills, 11 blks in 5 matches
Sydney Bostic (RS) 88% serve, 8 aces, 86% pass, 90 digs in 5 matches
Caroline Stapleton (RS) 97% serve, 8 aces, 96% set, 101 KA’s in 5 matches
ORVC Volleyball Players of the Week:
Ellen Frede - Shawe Memorial
Kinley Morton - Switzerland Co.
CROSS COUNTRY
Girls Top Performers:
Name Time Location
Alyssa Brinkman (M) 23:32 / 21:29 PORVC / JCD
Emma Miller (M) 24:59 / 24:41 PORVC / JCD
Jamey Tush (M) 25:55 / 24:02 PORVC / JCD
Megan Cole (SR) 21:11 / 20:17 PORVC / JCD
Jessica Vogel (SR) 23:58 / 22:33 PORVC / JCD
Danielle Smith (SR) 25:05 / 23:04 PORVC / JCD
Lauren Lundergan (SM) 23:29/22:50 PORVC / JCD
Grace McAllister (SM) 26:32 JCD
Shianna Bellingham (JCD) 22:09/21:47/20:41 EC/PORVC/JCD
Elyse Hunger (JCD) 23:42 / 23:35 / 22:20 EC / PORVC / JCD
Kaitlyn Sizemore (JCD) 24:58 / 24:19 / 23:05 EC / PORVC / JCD
Leah Anders (SC) 20:38 / 20:39 / 19:30 SB / PORVC / JCD
Aleiah Thomas (SC) 25:39 / 25:38 / 24:00 SB / PORVC / JCD
Zoe Cole (SC) 25:46 / 24:51 PORVC / JCD
Kasey Baker (RS) 21:26 / 20:33 PORVC / JCD
Lucy Carrigan (RS) 24:35 / 23:03 PORVC / JCD
Ashton Goode (SW) 25:12 / 24:15 PORVC / JCD
Maddy Jacobs (SW) 25:49 / 24:45 PORVC / JCD
Belle Crawford (SW) 29:45 / 29:17 PORVC / JCD
ORVC Runner of the Week (Girls):
Leah Anders - Switzerland Co.
Boys Top Performers:
Name Time Location
Gabe Rankin (M) 18:29/ 17:48 PORVC / JCD
Casey Burdette (M) 19:29/ 18:32 PORVC / JCD
Noah Haessig (M) 22:13/ 20:34 PORVC / JCD
Dylan Trenkamp (SR) 19:45/ 17:56 PORVC/JCD
Ty Smith (SR) 21:30/ 19:55 PORVC / JCD
Dylon Wilhoit (SR) 21:37/ 19:09 PORVC / JCD
Leon Kinne (SM) 18:32/ 17:45 PORVC / JCD
Ryan Storm (SM) 23:09/ 21:51 PORVC / JCD
Damon Hughes (JCD) 18:52/ 18:27 / 17:25 EC / PORVC / JCD
Jared Cline (JCD) 20:33/ 19:54 / 18:47 EC / PORVC / JCD
Nathan Laswell (JCD) 21:17/ 20:22 / 19:21 EC / PORVC / JCD
Garrett Demaree (SC) 20:15/ 19:45 SB / JCD
Nathan Scudder (SC) 24:12/ 23:22 / 21:58 SB / PORVC / JCD
Trevor Levi (RS) 17:14 / 16:55 PORVC / JCD
Nick Koons (RS) 19:17/ 18:06 PORVC / JCD
Noah Pflum (RS) 19:02 JCD
Bradley Winston (SW) 17:35/ 16:30 PORVC / JCD
Ethan Goebel (SW) 17:55 / 17:06 PORVC / JCD
Trevor Smith (SW) 18:41/ 17:29 PORVC / JCD
ORVC Runners of the Week (Boys):
Bradley Winston - Southwestern
Trevor Levi - Rising Sun
BOYS SOCCER
Varsity Standings
ORVC Overall Pts.
Milan NR 3-1-3 3-2-3 12
Rising Sun 3-0-1 4-2-1 10
Shawe Mem. 3-1-1 4-2-1 10
Southwestern 3-3-1 3-2-3 10
Jac-Cen-Del 3-3-0 4-4-1 9 South Ripley 2-2-2 2-4-2 8
Switzerland Co. 0-5-2 0-5-2 2
3 points = Win, 1 point = Tie, 0 points = Loss
(ORVC games only)
Top Performers:
Christian Balboa (SW) goal vs. Switzerland Co.
Caleb Ream (SW) goal, assist vs. Switzerland Co.
Oriel Roea-Kirchner (SW) goal vs. Switzerland Co.
Keegan Morris (SC) 3 goals, 2 assists in 2 matches
Sam White (SC) 2 goals vs. Southwestern
Kyle Whitham (SC) 35 saves in 3 matches
Jake Bovard (RS) 4 goals in 2 matches (3 vs. JCD)
Matt Martini (RS) 1 GA in 2 matches
ORVC Boys Soccer Player of the Week:
Jake Bovard - Rising Sun
GIRLS SOCCER
Varsity Standings
ORVC Overall Pts.
Milan 5-0-0 5-3-0 15
Rising Sun 3-1-0 5-2-0 9
Southwestern 2-2-0 5-3-0 6
Switzerland Co. 2-4-0 3-5-0 6
South Ripley NR 0-0-0 0-0-0 0
3 points = Win, 1 point = Tie, 0 points = Loss
(ORVC games only)
NR – No Report for the week
Top Performers:
Emma Giglio (SC) 3 goals, assist in 2 matches
Callieigh Powell (SC) goal in 2 matches
Taylor Cole (SW) 2 goals, 2 assists in 2 matches
Kayla Adkins (SW) 2 goals, assist in 2 matches
Kate Sampson (SW) double digit saves in 2 matches
Elizabeth Sutherlin (M) goal vs. Switzerland Co.
Kassey Gray (M) 10 saves in 2 matches
Margo Taylor (M) 10 saves in 1 match
Sydney Pitts (RS) 3 goals, assist vs. South Ripley
Kinsey Price (RS) 4 goals, 2 assists vs. South Ripley
Erica Shraeder (RS) 3 goals, assist vs. South Ripley
ORVC Girls Soccer Player of the Week:
Sydney Pitts - Rising Sun
GIRLS GOLF
ORVC Girls Golf
Championship
Sunrise Golf Course
Madison, IN
Thursday, September 7
TEAM SCORES:
1. Southwestern 484
2. Switzerland Co. 517
3. Milan 583
4. Jac-Cen-Del 648
No team scores: SM
INDIVIDUAL
ORVC All-Conference
1. Riley King (SC) 100
2. Katie Hertz (SM) 101
3. Elle Foley (SW) 111
4. Kristin Consley (SW) 115
5. Jody Breeck (SC) 117
6. Lindsey Tuttle (M) 119
Not competing: RS, SR ORVC Girls Golfer of the Week:
Riley King - Switzerland Co.