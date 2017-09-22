ORVC WEEKLY REPORT

OHIO RIVER VALLEY

CONFERENCE

Weekly Report Summary

September 4-9

VOLLEYBALL

Varsity Standings

ORVC Overall

Southwestern 2-0 6-10

Shawe Mem. 2-0 3-6

Milan 2-1 4-7

Rising Sun 1-3 6-11

Switzerland Co. 0-0 8-6

South Ripley 0-0 8-7

Jac-Cen-Del 0-1 3-11

Reserve Standings ORVC

Milan 3-0

Southwestern 2-0

Jac-Cen-Del 1-0

Rising Sun 1-3

South Ripley 0-0

Switzerland Co. 0-0

Shawe Memorial 0-2

Top Performers:

Ellen Frede (SM) 37 kills, 95% serve, 8 aces, 31 digs in 3 matches

Megan Hesse (SM) 28 kills, 91% serve, 4 aces, 29 digs in 3 matches

Kristen Snodgrass (SM) 88% serve, 3 aces, 73 KA’s in 3 matches

Abigail Broadwater (JCD) 100% serve, 89% pass, 50 digs in 2 matches

Katie Gehl (JCD) 19 kills, 100% serve, 74% pass, 15 digs in 2 matches

Elizabeth Newhart (JCD) 2 kills, 100% serve, 2 aces, 98% set, 31 KA’s in 2 matches

Madison Coles (SW) 68 kills, 12 blks in 7 matches

Abby Ralston (SW) 99% serve, 6 aces, 76% pass, 28 digs, 108 KA’s in 7 match

Kiah Means (SW) 24 kills, 85% pass, 16 digs in 7 matches

Kinley Morton (SC) 45 kills, 4 blk, 100% serve, 13 aces, 25 digs in 6 matches

Ariel Oeffinger (SC) 13 kills, 87% serve, 2 aces, 26 digs in 6 matches

Emerson Schroer (SC) 98% set, 35 KA’s in 4 matches

Courtney Bruns (M) 98% serve, 90% pass, 49 digs this week

Baylee Yorn (M) 16 kills, 32 digs this week

Kassidi Boyce (M) 8 kills, 4 blks this week

Mariah Gentile (SR) 95% serve, 3 aces, 85% pass, 49 digs in 4 matches

Toria Tucker (SR) 95% serve, 3 aces, 67 KA’s in 4 matches

Elexah Roepke (SR) 32 kills, 6 blks in 4 matches

Danyka Groover (RS) 66 kills, 11 blks in 5 matches

Sydney Bostic (RS) 88% serve, 8 aces, 86% pass, 90 digs in 5 matches

Caroline Stapleton (RS) 97% serve, 8 aces, 96% set, 101 KA’s in 5 matches

ORVC Volleyball Players of the Week:

Ellen Frede - Shawe Memorial

Kinley Morton - Switzerland Co.



CROSS COUNTRY

Girls Top Performers:

Name Time Location

Alyssa Brinkman (M) 23:32 / 21:29 PORVC / JCD

Emma Miller (M) 24:59 / 24:41 PORVC / JCD

Jamey Tush (M) 25:55 / 24:02 PORVC / JCD

Megan Cole (SR) 21:11 / 20:17 PORVC / JCD

Jessica Vogel (SR) 23:58 / 22:33 PORVC / JCD

Danielle Smith (SR) 25:05 / 23:04 PORVC / JCD

Lauren Lundergan (SM) 23:29/22:50 PORVC / JCD

Grace McAllister (SM) 26:32 JCD

Shianna Bellingham (JCD) 22:09/21:47/20:41 EC/PORVC/JCD

Elyse Hunger (JCD) 23:42 / 23:35 / 22:20 EC / PORVC / JCD

Kaitlyn Sizemore (JCD) 24:58 / 24:19 / 23:05 EC / PORVC / JCD

Leah Anders (SC) 20:38 / 20:39 / 19:30 SB / PORVC / JCD

Aleiah Thomas (SC) 25:39 / 25:38 / 24:00 SB / PORVC / JCD

Zoe Cole (SC) 25:46 / 24:51 PORVC / JCD

Kasey Baker (RS) 21:26 / 20:33 PORVC / JCD

Lucy Carrigan (RS) 24:35 / 23:03 PORVC / JCD

Ashton Goode (SW) 25:12 / 24:15 PORVC / JCD

Maddy Jacobs (SW) 25:49 / 24:45 PORVC / JCD

Belle Crawford (SW) 29:45 / 29:17 PORVC / JCD

ORVC Runner of the Week (Girls):

Leah Anders - Switzerland Co.

Boys Top Performers:

Name Time Location

Gabe Rankin (M) 18:29/ 17:48 PORVC / JCD

Casey Burdette (M) 19:29/ 18:32 PORVC / JCD

Noah Haessig (M) 22:13/ 20:34 PORVC / JCD

Dylan Trenkamp (SR) 19:45/ 17:56 PORVC/JCD

Ty Smith (SR) 21:30/ 19:55 PORVC / JCD

Dylon Wilhoit (SR) 21:37/ 19:09 PORVC / JCD

Leon Kinne (SM) 18:32/ 17:45 PORVC / JCD

Ryan Storm (SM) 23:09/ 21:51 PORVC / JCD

Damon Hughes (JCD) 18:52/ 18:27 / 17:25 EC / PORVC / JCD

Jared Cline (JCD) 20:33/ 19:54 / 18:47 EC / PORVC / JCD

Nathan Laswell (JCD) 21:17/ 20:22 / 19:21 EC / PORVC / JCD

Garrett Demaree (SC) 20:15/ 19:45 SB / JCD

Nathan Scudder (SC) 24:12/ 23:22 / 21:58 SB / PORVC / JCD

Trevor Levi (RS) 17:14 / 16:55 PORVC / JCD

Nick Koons (RS) 19:17/ 18:06 PORVC / JCD

Noah Pflum (RS) 19:02 JCD

Bradley Winston (SW) 17:35/ 16:30 PORVC / JCD

Ethan Goebel (SW) 17:55 / 17:06 PORVC / JCD

Trevor Smith (SW) 18:41/ 17:29 PORVC / JCD

ORVC Runners of the Week (Boys):

Bradley Winston - Southwestern

Trevor Levi - Rising Sun



BOYS SOCCER

Varsity Standings

ORVC Overall Pts.

Milan NR 3-1-3 3-2-3 12

Rising Sun 3-0-1 4-2-1 10

Shawe Mem. 3-1-1 4-2-1 10

Southwestern 3-3-1 3-2-3 10

Jac-Cen-Del 3-3-0 4-4-1 9 South Ripley 2-2-2 2-4-2 8

Switzerland Co. 0-5-2 0-5-2 2

3 points = Win, 1 point = Tie, 0 points = Loss

(ORVC games only)

Top Performers:

Christian Balboa (SW) goal vs. Switzerland Co.

Caleb Ream (SW) goal, assist vs. Switzerland Co.

Oriel Roea-Kirchner (SW) goal vs. Switzerland Co.

Keegan Morris (SC) 3 goals, 2 assists in 2 matches

Sam White (SC) 2 goals vs. Southwestern

Kyle Whitham (SC) 35 saves in 3 matches

Jake Bovard (RS) 4 goals in 2 matches (3 vs. JCD)

Matt Martini (RS) 1 GA in 2 matches

ORVC Boys Soccer Player of the Week:

Jake Bovard - Rising Sun



GIRLS SOCCER

Varsity Standings

ORVC Overall Pts.

Milan 5-0-0 5-3-0 15

Rising Sun 3-1-0 5-2-0 9

Southwestern 2-2-0 5-3-0 6

Switzerland Co. 2-4-0 3-5-0 6

South Ripley NR 0-0-0 0-0-0 0

3 points = Win, 1 point = Tie, 0 points = Loss

(ORVC games only)

NR – No Report for the week

Top Performers:

Emma Giglio (SC) 3 goals, assist in 2 matches

Callieigh Powell (SC) goal in 2 matches

Taylor Cole (SW) 2 goals, 2 assists in 2 matches

Kayla Adkins (SW) 2 goals, assist in 2 matches

Kate Sampson (SW) double digit saves in 2 matches

Elizabeth Sutherlin (M) goal vs. Switzerland Co.

Kassey Gray (M) 10 saves in 2 matches

Margo Taylor (M) 10 saves in 1 match

Sydney Pitts (RS) 3 goals, assist vs. South Ripley

Kinsey Price (RS) 4 goals, 2 assists vs. South Ripley

Erica Shraeder (RS) 3 goals, assist vs. South Ripley

ORVC Girls Soccer Player of the Week:

Sydney Pitts - Rising Sun



GIRLS GOLF

ORVC Girls Golf

Championship

Sunrise Golf Course

Madison, IN

Thursday, September 7

TEAM SCORES:

1. Southwestern 484

2. Switzerland Co. 517

3. Milan 583

4. Jac-Cen-Del 648

No team scores: SM

INDIVIDUAL

ORVC All-Conference

1. Riley King (SC) 100

2. Katie Hertz (SM) 101

3. Elle Foley (SW) 111

4. Kristin Consley (SW) 115

5. Jody Breeck (SC) 117

6. Lindsey Tuttle (M) 119

Not competing: RS, SR ORVC Girls Golfer of the Week:

Riley King - Switzerland Co.