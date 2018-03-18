ORVC WEEKLY REPORT 3-15-18
Sun, 03/18/2018 - 15:13 Ohiocounty1
OHIO RIVER VALLEY
CONFERENCE
Weekly Report Summary
February 12-24
ORVC ALL-SPORTS
AWARD
POINT TOTALS
WINTER SPORTS (FINAL)
GIRLS
1. South Ripley 33
2. Southwestern 32
3. Jac-Cen-Del 30
4. Switzerland Co. 22
5. Milan 20
6. Rising Sun 19
7. Shawe Memorial 10
BOYS
1. Southwestern 39
2. Rising Sun 28
3. Jac-Cen-Del 26
4. South Ripley 23
5. Milan 21
6. Shawe Memorial 17
7. Switzerland County 8
OVERALL
1. Southwestern 71
2. South Ripley 56
3. Jac-Cen-Del 56
4. Rising Sun 47
5. Milan 41
6. Switzerland Co. 30
7. Shawe Memorial 27