ORVC WEEKLY REPORT 3-15-18

Sun, 03/18/2018 - 15:13 Ohiocounty1
OHIO RIVER VALLEY
CONFERENCE
Weekly Report Summary
February 12-24

ORVC ALL-SPORTS
AWARD
POINT TOTALS

WINTER SPORTS (FINAL)

GIRLS    
1. South Ripley     33
2. Southwestern     32
3. Jac-Cen-Del     30
4. Switzerland Co.          22
5. Milan         20
6. Rising Sun     19
7. Shawe Memorial          10

BOYS
1. Southwestern     39
2. Rising Sun     28
3. Jac-Cen-Del     26
4. South Ripley     23
5. Milan         21
6. Shawe Memorial              17
7. Switzerland County         8

OVERALL
1. Southwestern                71
2. South Ripley     56
3. Jac-Cen-Del     56
4.   Rising Sun     47
5. Milan         41
6. Switzerland Co.           30
7. Shawe Memorial           27

 