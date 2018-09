ORVC WEEKLY REPORT 9-13-18

OHIO RIVER VALLEY

CONFERENCE

Weekly Report Summary

August 27-September 1

VOLLEYBALL

Varsity Standings

ORVC Overall

Rising Sun 2-0 7-2

Milan 1-0 4-3

Shawe Memorial 1-1 3-4

Southwestern 0-0 6-5

Switzerland Co. 0-0 0-8

South Ripley 0-1 3-7

Jac-Cen-Del 0-2 2-9

Reserve Standings

ORVC

Rising Sun 2-0

Milan 1-0

Jac-Cen-Del 1-1

Southwestern 0-0

Switzerland Co. 0-0

South Ripley 0-1

Shawe Mem. 0-2

Top Performers:

Liz Newhart (JCD) 1 kill, 92% serve, 2 aces, 6 digs, 83% pass, 2 KA’s in 2 mtch

Shai Schmeltz (JCD) 88% serve, 2 aces, 67% pass, 8 digs in 2 matches

Macey Moorman (JCD) 90% serve, ace, 100% set, 2 KA’s in 2 matches

Kaitlyn Tuttle (M) 13 kills, 1 blk, 91% serve, 7 aces, 95% pass, 22 digs in 2 mtc

Lexi Hanson (M) 16 kills, 96% serve, 3 aces, 7 digs in 2 matches

Maddy Schmidt (M) 20 kills in 2 matches

Keirstan Oeffinger (SC) 3 aces, 41 digs in 2 matches

Ally Furnish (SC) 11 kills, 2 aces, 22 digs, 11 KA’s in 2 matches

Maggie Henry (SC)9 kills, 75% serve, 2 aces, 9 digs in 2 matches

Kassidy Romans (RS) 96% serve, 10 aces, 80% pass, 35 digs in 3 matches

Danyka Groover (RS) 69 kills, 8 blks in 3 matches

Sydney Bostic (RS) 94% set, 12 KA’s in 3 matches

Kate Grote (SM) 21 kills, 4 blk, 93% serve, 9 aces in 3 matches

Phoebe Grote (SM) 94% serve, 4 aces in 3 matches

Kristen Snodgrass (SM) 99% set, 36 KA’s in 3 matches

Lindsey Meyer (SR) 6 kills, 100% serve, ace, 5 digs vs. Rising Sun

Haley Gorrell (SR) 1 kill, 100% serve, 89% pass, dig, 12 KA’s vs. Rising Sun

Kiah Means (SW) 99% pass, 24 digs, 90% serve, 4 aces in 2 matches

Abby Ralston (SW) 15 kills, 98% set, 21 KA’s in 2 matches

Keely Fink (SW) 18 kills in 2 matches

ORVC Volleyball

Player of the Week:

Danyka Groover - Rising Sun

BOYS SOCCER

VARSITY STANDINGS

ORVC Overall Pts.

Rising Sun 3-1-0 4-2-0 9

Southwestern 2-1-1 3-1-1 7

Jac-Cen-Del NR 1-1-1 1-2-1 4

Shawe Mem. NR 1-0-0 1-1-0 3

South Ripley 1-3-0 1-4-0 3

Switzerland Co. 1-4-0 1-4-0 3

Milan NR 0-0-0 0-0-0 0

3 points = Win, 1 point = Tie, 0 points = Loss

(ORVC games only)

NR – No Report turned in for the week



Top Performers:

Jake Bovard (RS) 4 goals, 2 assists in 3 matches

Zac Brokaw (RS) 5 goals in 3 matches

Landon Cole (RS) 2 goals, 2 assists in 3 matches

Cory Ralston (SR) goal vs. Switzerland Co.

Bryce Hatton (SW) 2 goals, assist vs. Shawe Memorial

Jeff Bibb (SW) 2 goals vs. Shawe Memorial

Adam Anderson (SW) 2 assists vs. Shawe Memorial

ORVC Boys Soccer

Player of the Week:

Jake Bovard - Rising Sun



GIRLS SOCCER

VARSITY STANDINGS

ORVC Overall Pts.

Milan NR 2-0-0 2-0-0 6

Rising Sun 2-0-0 3-3-0 6

Southwestern 1-2-1 1-2-1 4

Switzerland Co. 0-1-1 0-4-1 1

South Ripley NR 0-1-0 0-1-0 0

3 points = Win, 1 point = Tie, 0 points = Loss

(ORVC games only)

NR – No Report turned in for the week



Top Performers:

Natuski Fukazawa (SW) 3 goals in 2 matches

Julia Kaiser (SW) 1 goal in 2 matches

Sydney Pitts (RS) 5 goals in 2 matches

Kinsey Price (RS) 4 goals, 4 assists in 2 matches

Hannah Warr (RS) goal in 2 matches

Rylee Hankins (SC) goal, assist in 3 matches

Raylinn Kappes (SC) goal vs. Rising Sun

Calleigh Powell (SC) goal vs. Rising Sun

ORVC Girls Soccer

Player of the Week:

Kinsey Price - Rising Sun



CROSS COUNTRY

GIRLS TOP PERFORMERS

Name Time Location

Megan Cole (SR) 19:20*/19:51 Ripley Co. Meet/EC

Elyse Hunger (SR) 21:12/22:29 Ripley Co. Meet /EC

Jessica Vogel (SR) 23:14/24:09 Ripley Co. Meet /EC

Cloey Simon (JCD) 25:19/23:03/23:19 JCD/RCM/EC

Kayla Simon (JCD) 25:45/22:33/23:22 JCD/RCM/EC

Lauryn Dilk (JCD) 27:43/24:01/24:36 JCD/RCM/EC

* - New school record

ORVC Runner

of the Week (Girls):

Megan Cole - South Ripley

No reports from M, RS, SM, SC

BOYS TOP PERFORMERS

Name Time Location

Dylon Wilhoit (SR) 20:16/21:11 Ripley Co. Meet /EC

Nick Zigan (SR) 20:27/21:24 Ripley Co. Meet/EC

Jay Cornett (SR) 21:15/21:54 Ripley Co. Meet/EC

Bradley Winston (SW) 16:53 Col.North

Trevor Smith (SW) 18:10 Col.North

Gavyn Mundt (SW) 18:15 Col.North

Damon Hughes (JCD)19:19/17:18/18:18JCD/RCM/EC

Nathan Laswell (JCD) 20:36/19:06/20:12 JCD/RCM/EC

Tanner Dilk (JCD) 21:27/19:24/20:06 JCD/RCM/EC

ORVC Runners

of the Week (Boys):

Damon Hughes - Jac-Cen-Del

Bradley Winston - Southwestern

No reports from M, RS, SM, SC