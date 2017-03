RISING SUN HIGH SCHOOL 2017 SPRING ATHLETIC SCHEDULES

H.S. track & field



Rising Sun

SHINERS

2017 Boys/Girls

Varsity Schedule



MARCH 31 - At South Dearborn

APRIL 6 - JAC-CEN-DEL/SWITZ. COUNTY

11 - At Madison Invitational

13 - OLDENBURG/SOUTH RIPLEY/SHAWE

18 - At Lawrenceburg

20 - At South Dearborn Invitational

25 - RS/Milan at South Ripley

27 - At Switzerland Co. Invitational

MAY 2 - RS/L’burg at Milan

4 - RISING SUN INVITATIONAL

9 - ORVC Girls Championships at Switz.County

11 - ORVC Boys Championship at Switz.County

16 - IHSAA Girls Sectional at Franklin Co., TBA

18 - IHSAA Boys Sectional at East Central, TBA

23 - IHSAA Girls Regional at Warren Central, TBA

25 - IHSAA Boys Regional at Franklin, TBA

JUNE 2 - IHSAA Boys State Finals at Indiana University, Bloomington, TBA

3 - IHSAA Girls State Finals at Indiana University, Bloomington, TBA



Meets at 5 p.m. unless noted

HOME MEET IN CAPS







H.S. baseball



Rising Sun

SHINERS 2017

Varsity Schedule



MARCH 24 - SWITZERLAND CO. (Scrimmage)

APRIL 1 - BATESVILLE, 11 a.m.

3 - LAWRENCEBURG

6 - At Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

7 - OLDENBURG ACADEMY, 5:30 p.m.

10 - At Southwestern (Hanover), 5:30 p.m.

14 - At Milan

15 - At Seton Catholic, 4 p.m.

17 - MADISON SHAWE, 5:30 p.m.

19 - At South Ripley

22 - SOUTH DECATUR, 10 a.m.

26 - SWITZERLAND COUNTY

28 - MILAN *

MAY 1 - At Jac-Cen-Del

3 - SOUTHWESTERN (Hanover), 5:30 p.m. *

5 - At Switzerland County *

6 - At North Decatur, 10 a.m.

10 - SOUTH DEARBORN, 5:30 p.m.

12 - At Madison Shawe, 5:30 p.m. *

15 - SOUTH RIPLEY *

17 - JAC-CEN-DEL *

24-29 - IHSAA Class A Sectional, TBA

JUNE 3 - IHSAA Class A Regional, TBA

10 - IHSAA Class A Semistate, TBA

16 - IHSAA Class A State Finals, TBA



Games at 5 p.m. unless noted

HOME GAMES IN CAPS

* - Ohio River Valley Conf. games





Rising Sun

SHINERS 2017

Jr. Varsity Schedule

APRIL 19 - At South Ripley

26 - SWITZERLAND COUNTY

28 - MILAN

MAY 5 - At Switzerland County

15 - SOUTH RIPLEY



Games at 5 p.m. unless noted

HOME GAMES IN CAPS

H.S. softball



Rising Sun

LADY SHINERS

Varsity Schedule

APRIL 1 - BATESVILLE, 11 a.m.

3 - LAWRENCEBURG

4 - At Hauser, 5:30 p.m.

6 - At Trinity Lutheran, 5:30 p.m.

8 - At Pendleton Hts. Horseshoe Classic, 9 a.m.

10 - At Southwestern (Hanover), 5:30 p.m.

12 - FRANKLIN COUNTY 5:30 p.m.

14 - At Milan

17 - MADISON SHAWE, 5:30 p.m.

19 - At South Ripley

22 - SOUTH DECATUR, 10 a.m.

26 - SWITZERLAND COUNTY

28 - MILAN *

MAY 1 - At Jac-Cen-Del

3 - SOUTHWESTERN (Hanover), 5:30 p.m. *

5 - At Switzerland County *

6 - At North Decatur, 10 a.m.

8 - OLDENBURG ACADEMY, 5:30 p.m.

10 - At East Central, 6 p.m.

12 - At Madison Shawe, 5:30 p.m. *

15 - SOUTH RIPLEY *

17 - JAC-CEN-DEL *

20 - At Mt. Vernon (Fortville) Invitational, 10 a.m.

22-25 - IHSAA CLASS A SECTIONAL, TBA

30 - IHSAA Class A Regional, TBA

JUNE 3 - IHSAA Class A Semistate, TBA

10 - IHSAA Class A State Finals, TBA



Games at 5 p.m. unless noted

HOME GAMES IN CAPS

* - Ohio River Valley Conf. games





H.S. boys golf



Rising Sun

SHINERS 2017

Varsity Schedule

APRIL 6 - RS/South Ripley/Switz.County at Southwestern (Hanover) (Butler Falls GC), 5 p.m.

8 - SHINER INVITATIONAL, 2 p.m.

11 - At South Ripley Invitational (Hoosier Links GC)

13 - SWITZ.CO./JAC-CEN-DEL, 5:30 p.m.

18 - S.DEARBORN/SHAWE, 5:30 p.m.

20 - RS/South Ripley at Oldenburg Academy (Hillcrest CC, Batesville)

24 - SOUTHWESTERN/SWITZ.CO., 5 p.m.

25 - RS/Waldron/Oldenburg at North Decatur (North Branch GC)

MAY 2 - RS/Shawe at Lawrenceburg (Hidden Valley GC)

6 - At Batesville Invitational, 10 a.m.

10 - MILAN/OLDENBURG, 5:30 p.m.

15 - L’BURG/SD/SWITZ.COUNTY, 5:30 p.m.

16 - At Milan Invitational (Hoosier Links GC)

18 - At Connerville, 5:30 p.m.

20 - ORVC TOURNAMENT, 2 p.m.

24 - RISING SUN INVITATIONAL, 5:30 p.m.

26 - RS/Silver Creek/Henryville at Madison (Sunrise GC)

JUNE 5 - IHSAA Sectional at Madison (Sunrise GC), 10 a.m.

8 - IHSAA Regional at Henryville (Champions Pointe), 8 a.m.

13-14 - IHSAA State Finals at Prairie View GC, TBA



Matches at 4:30 p.m. unless noted

HOME MATCHES (at The Links At Rising Star) IN CAPS