RS All Sports 2017-18 tickets are on sale now

Rising Sun High School All Sports individual and family passes go on sale this Friday, July 28, in the athletic office.

RSHS office is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All Sports passes also will be on sale during the RSHS Open House from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3.

All Sports passes will be sold at the first home event of each fall and winter sport, as well.

All Sports passes are only accepted at regular season events at Rising Sun High School. IHSAA and ORVC tournaments are not valid for the All Sports pass, even when played at Rising Sun.

Immediate family members only may use Family Passes.

Admission is charged for students in grades 1-12 and all adults.