RSHS All Sports tickets on sale at fall openers

Rising Sun High School All Sports individual and family passes are on sale now in the athletic office.

RSHS office is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

All Sports passes will be sold at the first home event of each fall and winter sport, as well.

All Sports passes are only accepted at regular season events at Rising Sun High School. IHSAA and ORVC tournaments are not valid for the All Sports pass, even when played at Rising Sun.

Single-game admission is charged for students in grades 1-12 and all adults.