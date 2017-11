RSHS girls basketball schedules

Rising Sun

LADY SHINERS

Varsity/Reserve

2017-18 Schedule

OCTOBER 27 - HAUSER (Scrimmage), 6:30 p.m.

NOVEMBER 3 - At Franklin County

10 - At South Decatur

11 - LAWRENCEBURG

17 - SWITZERLAND CO.

18 - WALDRON

25 - At Seton Catholic (V only), 12 p.m.

28 - SOUTH DEARBORN

DECEMBER 1 - At South Ripley

5 - OLDENBURG ACADEMY

7 - At Trinity Lutheran

14 - At Milan

21 - MEDORA (V only), 6:30 p.m.

28 - At Speedway Tourney, 9:30 a.m.

JANUARY 2-6 - At JV River Town Classic, TBA

3-5 - At River Town Classic, SD, TBA

9 - MILAN *

11 - SOUTH RIPLEY *

16 - At Southwestern (Hanover)

18 - At Jac-Cen-Del *

23 - At Switzerland Co. *

25 - MADISON SHAWE (V only), TBA *

30-FEBRUARY 3 - Class A Sectional, TBA

HOME GAMES IN CAPS

Reserve games at 6 p.m. with varsity at 7:30 p.m. unless noted.

* - Ohio River Valley Conference games

Rising Sun

LADY SHINERS

Freshman

2017-18 Schedule

NOVEMBER 3 - At Franklin County

10 - At South Decatur

11 - LAWRENCEBURG

17 - SWITZERLAND CO.

18 - WALDRON

28 - SOUTH DEARBORN

DECEMBER 1 - At South Ripley

5 - OLDENBURG ACADEMY

7 - At Trinity Lutheran

14 - At Milan

JANUARY 9 - MILAN

11 - SOUTH RIPLEY

16 - At Southwestern (Hanover)

18 - At Jac-Cen-Del

23 - At Switzerland Co.

25 - MADISON SHAWE

HOME GAMES IN CAPS

All games at 6 p.m.