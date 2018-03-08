SIRC-it series wraps up with Bulldog Chase

BATESVILLE - The 18th annual Bulldog Chase 5K Run Walk caps the 2018 Southeast Indiana Racing Circuit summer series, with cash and prizes galore after the finish, this coming Saturday, Aug. 4, at Batesville Middle School.

The 3.1-mile road race, a benefit for the Batesville High School cross country teams, concludes the five-event series, starting at 8:30 a.m. at BMS, 201 N.Mulberry St., and finishing at the same spot.

On-line registration and race information are available at at www.stuart roadracing.com.

Race day entry fee is $25, including an official Bulldog Chase 5K t-shirt, or $20 without the t-shirt.

5K Run awards go to the overall top three male and female winners and the first place male and female Masters runners, along with at least the top two male and female finishers in each age group.

5K Walk awards go to the overall male and female winners, plus the top finisher in each age group.

5K Run age groups include Under 12, 12-14, 15-16, 17-18, 19-24, 25-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 55-59, 60-69 and 70 & Over.

5K Walk age groups are Under 20, 20-39 and 40 & Over.

Runners and walkers are encouraged to stick around, with the SIRC-it series final drawing for $

1,000 prize money to be held after the awards, along with random door prize drawings.

Overall male and female runners and walkers each will receive a $50 cash prize, while an extra $50 prize is offered for new 5K Run course records.

Brookville’s Jeremiah Vaughn set the Men’s 5K Run course record of 15:01 in 2010, while Robyn Burns set the women’s course record of 18:22 in 2003.

For more information please contact race director Lisa Gausman at (812) 363-5283 or e-mail: lgausman@batesville.k12.in.us.