Summer sports forms deadline Friday, March 3

Rising Sun Ohio County Schools registration deadline for 2017 Summer Sports programs is Friday, March 3.

Offerings include:

• Rookie (T-Ball) League - Open to both boys and girls 5 or 6 years of age as well as any child currently enrolled in Kindergarten.

• Girls Fastpitch Softball - Teams competing in the 8U/10U/12U/15U levels.

• Boys Baseball - 8U/10U/12U and Babe Ruth (13 to 15) levels.

Age for girls leagues are determined by age on Jan. 1.

Boy’s league levels are determined by age as of May 1.

Fee for participation is $40. Do not send money with your registration form.

Fees will be collected at a meeting on Thursday, April 6, at 7 p.m. in the OCEMS gymnasium.

Forms are available at the school or by visiting the schools website at: http://www.risingsunschools.com/corp-office/forms.

For more information or questions: Contact Tim Phelps at risingsunsummersports@yahoo.com or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/rssummersports/.