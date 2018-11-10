VOLLEYBALL DRAWS SECTIONAL SEMIFINAL BYE

INDIANAPOLIS - Rising Sun volleyball drew the lucky bye to the semifinal round of Class A Sectional 60 at Hauser this coming Saturday.

Lady Shiners (17-10) of Coach Erin Gregory take on the winner of Tuesday night’s single-match tournament opener Waldron (9-15), a 3-1 winner over South Decatur (8-17) in the 11 a.m. semifinal.

All teams that enter Sectional 60 this week will be vying to derail the host Jets’ quest for a ninth consecutive championship, which dates back to 2010 at the 2A level. Hauser’s last seven sectional crowns in a row have come in Class A.

Quarterfinal round matches tonight (Thursday) at Hauser match Oldenburg Academy (14-15) with Southwestern (Shelby) (19-12), while the defending champion Jets (17-14) take on Jac-Cen-Del (2-12).

Winners of Thursday’s matches advance to the second Sectional 60 semifinal, to follow Rising Sun’s match at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Sectional 60 championship is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday. The champion advances to Class A regional play at Morristown Saturday, Oct. 13, where winners from Clay City, Morristown and University (Carmel) will contend.

A total of 397 teams enter the 47th annual IHSAA Volleyball State Tournament this week, following the pairings draw Sunday night, Sept. 30.

Sectional play takes place at 64 sites across the four enrollment classifications.

Sectional champions advance to a four-team regional Saturday, Oct. 20, to be followed by a single semistate round Saturday, Oct. 27.

Four state championship matches at Ball State University’s Worthen Arena are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 3.

CLASS A - Sectional 60

At Hauser

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 9

Waldron 3, South Decatur 1 (22-25, 25-14, 25-12)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 11

Oldenburg Academy (14-15) vs. Southwestern (Shelby) (19-12), 6 p.m.

Hauser (17-14) vs. Jac-Cen-Del (2-21), 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 13

RISING SUN (17-10) vs. Waldron (9-15), 11 a.m.

Winner Match 2 vs. Winner Match 3, 12:30 p.m.

Championship, 7 p.m.